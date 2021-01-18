Wraparound: 3 second-period goals spark Sabres' 6-1 rout of Flyers

Wakeup call: Puck management nearly cost the Sabres when an Eric Staal turnover gave Travis Konecny the puck on the rush, but Hutton managed to make the save. Hutton faced only four shots in the first period, including one on a failed Philadelphia power play.

Opening salvo: A breakout by the Sabres ended up on the stick of Flyers defenseman Philippe Myers, who coughed up the puck while pressured by Skinner. Lazar gained possession, bolted down the left wing and fired a backhand shot over the left shoulder of Hart, who was positioned against the post, for a 1-0 Sabres lead at 15:52 into the first period.

It was the team’s first lead of the season after playing 135 minutes, 52 seconds without one.

Momentum: The Sabres didn’t stop there. Rasmus Dahlin’s shot from the point created a rebound in front of Hart late in the first period, but the Flyers managed to clear it down the ice. Olofsson later fired a shot off Hart’s blocker during a rush in the final minute.

Bounce back: Skinner again earned more ice time with a solid all-around game. The former 40-goal scorer had a plus-2 rating through two periods and came within inches of scoring twice in the second period. His backhanded shot from in front was stopped by Hart’s leg pad.