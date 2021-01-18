Wraparound: 3 second-period goals spark Sabres' 6-1 rout of Flyers

PHILADELPHIA – Jack Eichel did not think twice when he reached the opposing blue line Monday night.
The Sabres’ captain dumped the puck into the offensive zone as soon as he saw Taylor Hall skating down the left wing. Hall, a former Hart Trophy winner known for his elite speed and playmaking ability, held off two Philadelphia Flyers defenders in the corner before dishing the puck back to Eichel.
The Flyers scattered as soon as they noticed Sam Reinhart was alone in front of the net. It was too late.
Reinhart’s second goal of the game helped the Sabres pull away with a 6-1 win over the previously undefeated Flyers inside Wells Fargo Center. Buffalo, now 1-2-0, had not won a game in Philadelphia in regulation since March 5, 2011.
The second of Curtis Lazar’s two goals chased Flyers goalie Carter Hart from the game with 11:51 remaining in the second period. Hart, among the top goalies in the East Division, allowed four goals on 22 shots.
Eichel and Hall assisted on both Reinhart goals, and Carter Hutton made 21 saves for the Sabres, who scored three times in the second period. Henri Jokiharju pushed the lead to 5-0 with a backhander from the left boards at 10:47 into the third period.
Nicolas Aube-Kubel spoiled Hutton's shutout bid with 2:05 remaining in regulation, but Victor Olofsson answered shortly thereafter with a power-play goal.
Slump ends: The Sabres’ power-play meetings Monday morning yielded better results against Philadelphia, as Reinhart scored off a rebound created by Hall’s shot for a 2-0 lead at 3:35 into the second period. Buffalo was previously 1 for 8 on the man advantage this season.
Reinhart’s second goal of the game occurred at 6:28 into the second period. It was Reinhart’s 10th career multi-goal game.
Game over: Hart wasn’t to blame for the goal that ended his night. Riley Sheahan’s backhanded pass through traffic found Lazar in front, and the Sabres’ fourth-line center was left all alone to give Buffalo a 4-0 lead. This was Lazar’s first two-goal game since Feb. 16, 2016.
History: With the primary assist on Reinhart’s first goal, Hall became the 20th player to begin his Sabres career with a three-game point streak. He is the fourth to start his point streak in the team’s first game of the season.
Missed opportunity: A Flyers neutral-zone turnover gave the Sabres a 2 on 0, with nothing separating Hart from Eichel and Skinner. With Eichel skating down the right wing, the Sabres captain attempted a pass to Skinner, who was not anticipating the puck coming to him. With Skinner bracing for a rebound, his shot attempt atop the crease went wide at 8:17 into the first period.
Wakeup call: Puck management nearly cost the Sabres when an Eric Staal turnover gave Travis Konecny the puck on the rush, but Hutton managed to make the save. Hutton faced only four shots in the first period, including one on a failed Philadelphia power play.
Opening salvo: A breakout by the Sabres ended up on the stick of Flyers defenseman Philippe Myers, who coughed up the puck while pressured by Skinner. Lazar gained possession, bolted down the left wing and fired a backhand shot over the left shoulder of Hart, who was positioned against the post, for a 1-0 Sabres lead at 15:52 into the first period.
It was the team’s first lead of the season after playing 135 minutes, 52 seconds without one.
Momentum: The Sabres didn’t stop there. Rasmus Dahlin’s shot from the point created a rebound in front of Hart late in the first period, but the Flyers managed to clear it down the ice. Olofsson later fired a shot off Hart’s blocker during a rush in the final minute.
Bounce back: Skinner again earned more ice time with a solid all-around game. The former 40-goal scorer had a plus-2 rating through two periods and came within inches of scoring twice in the second period. His backhanded shot from in front was stopped by Hart’s leg pad.
Lineup: Right wing Kyle Okposo, who hasn’t skated with the team since training camp ended, missed a third consecutive game with a lower-body injury. Defenseman Matt Irwin was also a healthy scratch for the Sabres.
Ullmark absent: Goalie Linus Ullmark appeared to be coach Ralph Krueger’s pick to start in goal Monday night against the Flyers. However, Ullmark missed the game for what the team called “personal reasons,” and the Sabres promoted goalie Jonas Johansson from the taxi squad.
It’s unclear which goalie will start Tuesday night against the Flyers. Johansson, 26, had an .894 save percentage in six games with the Sabres last season.
Next: The Sabres complete their back-to-back series against the Flyers on Tuesday night, as puck drops on MSG at 7 p.m., Eastern.