World juniors provide opportunity for Sabres fans to watch Owen Power and more

The attention of Sabres fans will turn to Edmonton for the IIHF World Junior Championship and a chance to get a closer look at No. 1 overall draft pick Owen Power.

Power, a sophomore at the University of Michigan, is among four Sabres prospects scheduled to play in the tournament that begins Sunday. Games will air on the NHL Network, beginning with a quadrupleheader on the first day, including Canada vs. Czech Republic at 7 p.m.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for Jan. 2, semifinals on Jan. 4 and the gold and bronze medal games Jan. 5.

Power had 20 assists and three goals in 18 games for the Wolverines before leaving for Team Canada's selection camp.

Power, who won a gold medal for Canada at the World Championships last spring, is expected to join Montreal Canadiens prospect Kaiden Guhle in a top defense pairing that has the potential to dominate. Guhle is one of three remaining players from Team Canada’s roster when it lost to the United States, 2-0, in the gold medal game last January.

Shane Wright, projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL draft, is expected to be the scoring star for the Canadians, who have a deep roster, as usual.