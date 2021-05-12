World Championships: Tage Thompson to play for Team USA, Colin Miller for Canada

The season will continue for Buffalo Sabres winger Tage Thompson, who was named Thursday as one of 14 forwards for Team USA's entry into the IIHF World Championships from May 21-June 6 in Riga Lativa. Defenseman Colin Miller was named Wednesday to Team Canada.

With significant questions at center, Sabres could turn to Dylan Cozens, Casey Mittelstadt “Whatever happens with them, it’s out of my control,” said Cozens, referring to Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart, both of whom expressed their frustration Monday.

After starting the season on the top line but flaming out under Ralph Krueger and ending up as a regular healthy scratch, Thompson found a regular role under interim coach Don Granato, The line of Casey Mittelstadt between Thompson and Rasmus Asplund became a staple as Granato's third unit and Thompson finished with career highs of eight goals and 14 points while only playing 38 of the 56 games.

"I knew every time I was stepping out over the boards what I needed to do, and I think just that clarity and opportunity is something big for me just kind of running with that," Thompson said Tuesday during his end-of-season session with reporters.

One of Thompson's offseason goals is to continue to add on to his 6-foot-7, 219-pound frame.