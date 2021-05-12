World Championships: Tage Thompson to play for Team USA, Colin Miller for Canada

The season will continue for Buffalo Sabres winger Tage Thompson, who was named Thursday as one of 14 forwards for Team USA's entry into the IIHF World Championships from May 21-June 6 in Riga Lativa. Defenseman Colin Miller was named Wednesday to Team Canada.
“Whatever happens with them, it’s out of my control,” said Cozens, referring to Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart, both of whom expressed their frustration Monday.
After starting the season on the top line but flaming out under Ralph Krueger and ending up as a regular healthy scratch, Thompson found a regular role under interim coach Don Granato, The line of Casey Mittelstadt between Thompson and Rasmus Asplund became a staple as Granato's third unit and Thompson finished with career highs of eight goals and 14 points while only playing 38 of the 56 games.
"I knew every time I was stepping out over the boards what I needed to do, and I think just that clarity and opportunity is something big for me just kind of running with that," Thompson said Tuesday during his end-of-season session with reporters.
One of Thompson's offseason goals is to continue to add on to his 6-foot-7, 219-pound frame.
"I think there's always another level you can get to and you should never be comfortable with where you're at," he said. "That's going to be a big thing for me this summer. I think if I can get to that next level, it's going to be that much easier for me taking pucks to the net, using my body to hold off defenseman. I think I'm capable of doing that and I'm excited for the grind this offseason and hopefully the payoff it will bring for next season."
Miller had four goals and eight assists in 48 games for the Sabres. He's entering the final season of his four-year contract that carries a cap hit of $3.875 million and could be attractive to the Seattle Kraken in the July 21 expansion draft. Team Canada will be coached by Gerard Gallant, who was Miller's coach during his two seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights.
After serving quarantines and bubble life much of the season, many top-level NHL players are skipping the Worlds this year. Thompson and former Sabres prospect Colin Blackwell of the New York Rangers are the most prominent NHL forwards from this season on the roster. Justin Abdelkader and Brian Boyle, who did not play in the league this season, are also onthe roster. Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams is among a group of eight NHL GMs serving on the Team USA Advisory Board.
University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power has been named to Team Canada and college teammate Matt Beniers, a center, was selected by Team USA. Both of them are candidates to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft come July. The Sabres will be drafting no lower than No. 3, based on results of the draft lottery that will be held next month.