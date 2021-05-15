World Championships: Arttu Ruotsalainen to play for Finland, JJ Peterka for Germany

Buffalo Sabres forward Arttu Ruotsalainen and prospect JJ Peterka are headed to the IIHF Men's World Championship.

Ruotsalainen, 23, will represent Finland, while Peterka, a 19-year-old forward drafted in the second round by Buffalo last October, made Germany's roster for the tournament, which is scheduled for May 21 through June 6 in Latvia.

Sabres winger Tage Thompson and defenseman Colin Miller will also represent the United States and Canada, respectively.

Ruotsalainen had five goals with one assist for six points in 17 games with Buffalo. Between his time with the Sabres, Rochester Americans and Liiga's Ilves, Ruotsalainen totaled 26 goals in 49 games this season. This will be his first time playing for Finland at worlds.

Peterka, meanwhile, is coming off a season in which he had nine goals and 20 points in 30 regular-season games for EHC Red Bull Munchen of Germany's top professional league. Drafted in the second round by General Manager Kevyn Adams, Peterka also played for Germany at the IIHF World Junior Championship and exceled in 12 games for EC Red Bull Salzburg of Austria's top league.

