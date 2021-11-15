With UPL on the rise in Rochester, Tokarski has the net for now with Sabres

"It's pretty awesome," coach Don Granato said Monday. "You want your players to compete, we all do. We all come to these games and want to see some passion and competitiveness and something that excites us to watch more. And he encompasses that. He battles. And the same thing in practice. ... So many players have had opportunity in this league and haven't been able to take advantage of it. And I think he knows the value of that at his age and his road to this point."

"He's been standing on his head," defenseman Jacob Bryson said. "I can't say enough about how well he's been playing. He was a brick wall last game."

Tokarski needs to continue to keep the Sabres strong in goal because Anderson (4-2, 2.50/.921) had started his season with a flourish. Any slumps, and the Sabres may have no choice but to go to Luukkonen before they would like to.

"I definitely don't take a single day for granted," Tokarski said. "I come in and enjoy my teammates, hang out with them and work hard on the ice. It's the top league in the world. I'm thrilled to be here and thrilled to be part of a team that works hard every night. We're competitive and we enjoy being around each other."