With their final pick, Sabres take Swedish right winger Linus Sjodin

MONTREAL – To close their 11 picks in the 2022 NHL draft, the Buffalo Sabres took Swedish right winger Linus Sjodin at No. 211 overall. He was their second pick of the seventh round.
The 5-foot-11 Sjodin had five goals and six assists in 49 games for Rogle in the Swedish Hockey League. He had five goals and two assists for the Rogle junior team.
The Sabres opened the round by taking Joel Ratkovic Bernotsson, a winger from Frolunda in Sweden, at No. 202.
The Sabres made all eight of their scheduled picks on Friday and were not involved in any trades.