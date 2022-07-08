 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
With their final pick, Sabres take Swedish right winger Linus Sjodin

  • Updated
  • 0
nhl Draft logo
MONTREAL – To close their 11 picks in the 2022 NHL draft, the Buffalo Sabres took Swedish right winger Linus Sjodin at No. 211 overall. He was their second pick of the seventh round.

The 5-foot-11 Sjodin had five goals and six assists in 49 games for Rogle in the Swedish Hockey League. He had five goals and two assists for the Rogle junior team.

The Sabres opened the round by taking Joel Ratkovic Bernotsson, a winger from Frolunda in Sweden, at No. 202.

The Sabres made all eight of their scheduled picks on Friday and were not involved in any trades. 

Sabres grab top-ranked European goalie Topias Leinonen with the 41st pick

Sabres grab top-ranked European goalie Topias Leinonen with the 41st pick

NHL Central Scouting had Leinonen ranked as the top European goalie in the draft class after a season in which he was outstanding in Finland's Under-20 junior league. Leinonen, 18, saw his draft stock take a hit with a difficult performance at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship, when he posted an .897 save percentage in five games during Finland's run to a bronze medal.

Lawrence Pilut, Sabres move closer to reunion with his exit from Russia

Lawrence Pilut, Sabres move closer to reunion with his exit from Russia

A source told The Buffalo News that the Sabres are "very interested" in signing Pilut and the left-shot defenseman is even willing to return on a two-way contract, which would allow the club to assign him to Rochester of the American Hockey League if he doesn't make the NHL roster out of training camp.

