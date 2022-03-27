With support from afar, Dylan Cozens learning patience in Year 2 with Sabres

“I'm super competitive, and I want to be at my best right now,” he said with a laugh. “I don't want to just build off that even more. I know I still have a lot more to give, and I know I'm not even near my ceiling right now. And, you know, it's frustrating, because I want to be there. I want to be the best I can be right now. At same time, I’ve got to just take a step back and realize I'm 21 years old playing in the best league in the world.

“I'm not going to go out and dominate every night. Maybe in a few years I will and that's something that I believe I can achieve. And I believe I will achieve.”

Childhood dream

Taliyah Ewing was 2 years old when she first put on skates, determined to keep up with her older sister, Teagan. And Taliyah was on her way to achieving that goal when Dawson City’s hockey season ended that March with the annual closing of the town's only public rink, which operates five months each year beginning in October.

Hockey’s hold on Taliyah led her to start playing on a team at 5 years old and the family’s erected a backyard rink soon thereafter.

“A lot of parents ask if she was born on skates,” Lynette Peterson, Taliyah’s mother, said.