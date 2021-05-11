With significant questions at center, Sabres could turn to Dylan Cozens, Casey Mittelstadt

The final statistics aren’t remarkable: four goals with 13 points and a minus-13 rating in 41 games. Cozens admittedly didn’t have a strong finish to his season, either, as he posted only one goal with seven assists in 21 games under Granato.

However, Cozens spent the season’s final month facing the opponent’s top forward line, a role that routinely tasked him with trying to stop Sidney Crosby and Patrice Bergeron. Though Cozens struggled in the faceoff circle at times and shot only 2.3% with Granato as coach, he learned invaluable lessons that he plans to use in Year 2.

“I had high expectations of myself,” said Cozens. “I want more. The biggest thing for me is kind of working on that side of the game. I want to be a goal scorer in this league. I know I’ve got a lot of work to do this summer to come back and hopefully be able to up my game from there. I mean, this year for me, was a big learning year. There’s a lot of things that I can learn from, build on and improve. I’m going to do that this offseason.”

Each player is faced with different offseason tasks. Mittelstadt will have to continue to gain strength to be able to play more minutes against difficult opposition. He also must learn how to be more aggressive offensively, a difficult line to navigate for any pass-first, playmaking center.