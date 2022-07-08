 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
With second pick of Round 6, Sabres take Swedish center Gustav Karlsson

  • Updated
MONTREAL – With their second pick of the sixth round, the Buffalo Sabres selected high-scoring Swedish center Gustav Karlsson at No. 187 overall.

The 6-foot-2 Karlsson had 48 points in 41 games last season for Orebro of the Swedish Junior League, with 31 goals and 17 assists. His goal total was tied for second in the league.

Buffalo took Muskegon forward Jake Richard earlier in the round at No. 170 overall.

The Sabres have two picks in Round 7 to close the draft, at Nos. 202 and 211.

