With second pick of Round 6, Sabres take Swedish center Gustav Karlsson

MONTREAL – With their second pick of the sixth round, the Buffalo Sabres selected high-scoring Swedish center Gustav Karlsson at No. 187 overall.
The 6-foot-2 Karlsson had 48 points in 41 games last season for Orebro of the Swedish Junior League, with 31 goals and 17 assists. His goal total was tied for second in the league.
Buffalo took Muskegon forward Jake Richard earlier in the round at No. 170 overall.
The Sabres have two picks in Round 7 to close the draft, at Nos. 202 and 211.
Mike Harrington
Sports Columnist
A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza.
