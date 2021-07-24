With second pick of Round 2, Sabres take Russian winger Aleksandr Kisakov

Taylor Hall has produced Aleksandr Kisakov.

With their second pick of the second round in the NHL draft – acquired from the Boston Bruins in April for Hall – the Buffalo Sabres took Kisakov, a Russian left winger, at No. 53 overall Saturday.

The Sabres opened Saturday's selections by taking another Russian winger, Prokhor Poltapov, at No. 33. The Sabres had not taken any Russians since selecting Vasily Glotov in the seventh round in 2016.

With those two picks and the selection of Isak Rosen at No. 14 on Friday night, it's clear the Sabres are bent on increasing their organizational skill level at forward without concern about size.

The 5-foot-10, 150-pound Kisakov was the No. 7-ranked European skater by NHL Central Scouting. He had 36 goals and 37 assists for Moscow Dynamo's junior team last season and finished second in goals in his league.

