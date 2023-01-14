With Sabres' three-goalie system, Craig Anderson says there's still plenty of chances to get in your work

NASHVILLE – The rotation Saturday night in the Buffalo Sabres' crease: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen got the start, Craig Anderson was backing up and Eric Comrie was watching from the press box.

All three of them were on the ice for the morning skate in Bridgestone Arena, just as they are for practices, as the Sabres got in their pregame work to face the Nashville Predators. They shuffled in and out of drills and Luukkonen left the ice first, leaving Anderson and Comrie to work with the stragglers of the club.

One part of the three-goalie system the Sabres have to watch is to make sure their goalies get enough work outside of the games. And the 41-year-old Anderson proffered some interesting theories on the situation.

"The main thing is making sure you get off the ice feeling good," Anderson said. "Both (Luukkonen and Comrie), they like to get on the ice early. So there's lots of reps that way and those guys are two of the hardest working guys on the team. So I don't think work is going to be the issue for anybody.

"There's plenty of shooting drills during the practice to go around for everybody. It's just a matter of making sure that you get your mindset right. And when you get off the ice, make sure you did everything you could and you feel good. If you've got to stay out and do an extra drill with the goalie coach, you stay out and do that extra drill."

Anderson said he's never been in a true three-goalie system, other than the 2020 Covid season in Washington when he served as the No. 3 goalie. The Sabres are in the midst of a heavy schedule of games and at this stage of his career, Anderson plays about one game a week. He's 7-6-1 with a 2.70 goals-against average and .921 save percentage.

"I was kind of the old guy with that the two young guys and I filled in," Anderson recalled of his year with the Caps' Vitek Vanacek and Ilya Samsonov. "But you have to look at it with the right approach: There can be a lot of shooting drills at high intensity. So we have three goalies now and you have the ability to be 100% intense, game-like on every shot.

"Sometimes when you have two guys, and there's a lot of shots, you have to kind of load-manage and go hard for a few and then work on something else, maybe bigger angles, or work on reading the play or something a little bit different. With three guys, you have the ability, the luxury really, to jump in and out of the net. If you go 100% and play it game-like and you can potentially get even more out of it."

Anderson is at 698 games played in his career, two shy of becoming the 31st player in NHL history to 700. No. 699 will undoubtedly come in the Sabres' next back-to-back, which is Monday night at home vs. Florida and then Tuesday night in Chicago.

Anderson said this season continues to be rewarding, both for his ability to contribute and for the team's push in the standings.

"I think the message since day one is to get better every day you're seeing some of the rewards for that process," he said. "We're not at the end goal yet. There's always room to grow and so we're working towards but you can't put the cart before the horse. We're still putting that horse out front and we need to keep working. We have to continue to push and make sure we're doing the things that got us to where we are now."