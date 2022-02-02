With Sabres heading into break, Krebs and Samuelsson join restocked Amerks

Sabres' Peyton Krebs returns to Vegas a 'completely different player' Krebs’ role is far different with the Buffalo Sabres than it was with the Las Vegas Golden Knights. He’s been a fixture in the Sabres’ top six since arriving from Rochester in late December.

LAS VEGAS -- With the Buffalo Sabres now heading into nine days between games thanks to the NHL All-Star break, the team has retooled the roster of the Rochester Amerks for a busy stretch of AHL games.

The Sabres announced Wednesday that they have loaned forward Peyton Krebs, defenseman Mattias Samuelsson and goaltender Aaron Dell to the Amerks as part of a shifting of nine players to Rochester.

The Amerks have four games over the next week, starting with home games Wednesday and Friday against the Charlotte Checkers, before the Sabres return to action on Feb. 10 against Columbus. Krebs, who has his first three NHL goals during an 11-game stint with the Sabres, missed time last month due to Covid-19 and Samuelsson's season got a late start due to an ankle injury suffered in Buffalo's Prospects Challenge, so there's no reason for them to have another 10-day break.

Meanwhile, Dell's three-game suspension for interference on Ottawa's Drake Batherson has concluded and he has cleared waivers to return to Rochester, where he is 5-0, 2.76/.910 this season. In the NHL, of course, Dell has been had a disastrous season (1-8-1, 4.03/.893).