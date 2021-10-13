With questions abound, Sabres determined to show they're ready to succeed

“We are a tight group and we know what we expect from each other,” Dahlin said. “And everyone’s talking about the same stuff. Like, we really want to turn this around and we really want to be a winning team.”

Forwards (14): Rasmus Asplund, Anders Bjork, Drake Cagguila, Dylan Cozens, Cody Eakin, Zemgus Girgensons, Vinnie Hinostroza, Casey Mittelstadt, Kyle Okposo, Victor Olofsson, Arttu Ruotsalainen, Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson, John Hayden.

All eyes will be on Mittelstadt and Cozens, who are first in line to try to replace Eichel and Reinhart. Mittelstadt, 22, appears ready to take a leap after totaling nine goals and 17 points in the final 22 games last season. He’ll run the Sabres’ power play from the left wall and likely will center the top line. His development across the past two years is evident every time he’s on the ice.

Cozens, meanwhile, had a difficult start to camp because he placed too much pressure on himself to be a catalyst for change, but he grew more comfortable in the final days. He’s only 20 years old and there will be some difficult moments as he faces the league’s top centers. We’ve seen flashes of his talent early on. The next step is consistency.

