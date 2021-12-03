With opportunity to seize starting role, Malcolm Subban eager to help Sabres

“His reputation has preceded himself,” said Granato. “I was obviously in Chicago and had some texts from people there that really enjoy him as a person, and they were very complimentary of his athleticism and skill level. I was excited to meet him and excited to get him in practice. He had a big smile on after. I thought he worked hard and competed hard. Seems happy to be here. We like all of that.”

Before the Blackhawks acquired Marc-Andre Fleury in July, Subban was in line to compete for the top job in Chicago. He had some success with the team last season, notching a pair of shutouts and winning four of five starts before a difficult finish.

During a long offseason in Toronto, Subban worked with goalie coaches Andy Chiodo and Jason Peters to make technical improvements to complement his athleticism. Subban also made changes to his gear, worked relentlessly in the gym, and adopted a smoothie diet that he joked, “I was grinding up pretty much anything from the garden and drinking that.”

Yet, when training camp concluded in October, Subban was one of the odd men out in Chicago and he was placed on waivers. Subban went unclaimed and became part of a three-goalie depth chart with the Blackhawks’ American Hockey League affiliate in Rockford.