With one game left in preseason, where does Sabres' roster stand?

Things are unsettled at forward, but the Buffalo Sabres' major roster decisions seem set on defense and in goal.
The deadline for teams to submit their season-opening roster of 23 players is 5 p.m. Monday, as the NHL season opens with two games on Tuesday (Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay and Seattle at Vegas). The Sabres don't open until they host Montreal on Oct. 14.
Players on injured reserve don't count against the 23-man limit. So ex-captain Jack Eichel can start the season on IR while he continues to await a trade.
While still counting Eichel's $10 million hit, the Sabres have nearly $17 million in available cap space, according to Capfriendly.com. An Eichel trade clearly would bring in some NHL talent and, by virtue of its 31st-place finish last season, the Sabres have first dibs on the waiver wire for the first month of the season.
They already claimed forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from Washington on Monday and it would be no surprise if they made other claims as well in the final days leading to the start of the season.
The team was off Wednesday and closes the preseason at 3 p.m. Saturday against Detroit in KeyBank Center. Here's a look at where things currently stand with the roster:
Goalies
Still on roster (2): Craig Anderson, Dustin Tokarski.
Scenarios: The exhibition games have mattered at this position more than any other. Rookie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was given a chance to crack the roster but simply isn't ready for a full-time NHL role yet and needs to get more heavy duty in Rochester.
Meanwhile, Tokarski has been a breakout player (.951 save percentage) while Dell was a disappointment (.838). The Sabres placed Dell on waivers Wednesday to get him to Rochester and, barring any other acquisitions, that means Tokarski will back up the 40-year-old Anderson to start the season.
That also means it's Luukkonen-Dell in Rochester and Michael Houser-Mat Robson in Cincinnati. But this is definitely an area where the Sabres will be watching the waiver wire closely.
Defense
Still on roster (10): Jacob Bryson, Will Butcher, Rasmus Dahlin, Brandon Davidson, Casey Fitzgerald, Robert Hagg, Henri Jokiharju, Colin Miller, Mark Pysyk, Mattias Samuelsson.
Scenarios: This is a pretty easy look right now. The top four seem set, as Dahlin will skate with Jokiharju and Hagg will play with Miller. The other three spots look like they will be shared among Bryson, Butcher and Pysyk.
Samuelsson has not skated in camp since taking a shot off the foot during the first Prospects Challenge game. It was an unfortunate injury because he had a real chance to claim a spot. Coach Don Granato said earlier this week that Samuelsson is close to returning to the ice but he'll now have to essentially start his own camp in Rochester and try to play his way back to the NHL, where he got 12 games in at the end of last season.
Fitzgerald and Schuldt (who played for Vegas' AHL team last year) seem ticketed for Rochester. Schuldt was placed on waivers with Dell on Wednesday and will have to first clear. Davidson could join them in the AHL or stick here as a No. 8 defenseman.
Forwards
Still on roster (18): Rasmus Asplund, Anders Bjork, Drake Caggiula, Dylan Cozens, Cody Eakin, Zemgus Girgensons, John Hayden, Vinnie Hinostroza, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Casey Mittelstadt, Brett Murray, Kyle Okposo, Victor Olofsson, J-J Peterka, Jack Quinn, Arttu Ruotsalainen, Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson.
Scenarios: We've learned from camp that Mittelstadt is clearly established as the No. 1 center with Eichel's looming departure, and his linemates appear to be Skinner and Hinostroza. Cozens is sort of where Mittelstadt was two years ago, trying to get his footing in the NHL at both ends of the ice, and has had a pedestrian camp even though he's the team's scoring leader with four points (all assists).
Granato even raised eyebrows this week by inferring that Girgensons rates as his No. 2 center and saying Cozens could get work on the wing to up his ice time.
Asplund, Bjork, Caggiula, Okposo, Olofsson, Ruotsalainen (who will play center) and Thompson (who could move to the middle from time to time) seem like they're on the roster.
The Sabres have decisions to make with top two 2020 draft picks Quinn and Peterka. Quinn, who had easily his best game of the preseason Thursday in Pittsburgh, needs more time in the AHL. Peterka, although possessing an immature defensive game, has shown tremendous skill in the offensive zone and that's exactly what the Sabres lack in no longer having Eichel and Sam Reinhart on the ice. But who could he bump off the roster?
Peterka, one of three Sabres with two goals in the preseason, might not be in Rochester very long if he starts in the AHL. The same might be said for Murray, who was a standout in the Prospects Challenge and continues to be a force down low.
Decisions need to be made on Jonsson-Fjallby, Hayden and Eakin, who was gifted a two-year deal with a $2.25 million cap hit at the behest of former coach Ralph Krueger. Eakin did very little in Year One but you wonder if the team's lack of natural centers will mean he sticks, at least as a 13th forward.