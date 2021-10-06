With one game left in preseason, where does Sabres' roster stand?

Granato even raised eyebrows this week by inferring that Girgensons rates as his No. 2 center and saying Cozens could get work on the wing to up his ice time.

Asplund, Bjork, Caggiula, Okposo, Olofsson, Ruotsalainen (who will play center) and Thompson (who could move to the middle from time to time) seem like they're on the roster.

The Sabres have decisions to make with top two 2020 draft picks Quinn and Peterka. Quinn, who had easily his best game of the preseason Thursday in Pittsburgh, needs more time in the AHL. Peterka, although possessing an immature defensive game, has shown tremendous skill in the offensive zone and that's exactly what the Sabres lack in no longer having Eichel and Sam Reinhart on the ice. But who could he bump off the roster?

Peterka, one of three Sabres with two goals in the preseason, might not be in Rochester very long if he starts in the AHL. The same might be said for Murray, who was a standout in the Prospects Challenge and continues to be a force down low.

Decisions need to be made on Jonsson-Fjallby, Hayden and Eakin, who was gifted a two-year deal with a $2.25 million cap hit at the behest of former coach Ralph Krueger. Eakin did very little in Year One but you wonder if the team's lack of natural centers will mean he sticks, at least as a 13th forward.

