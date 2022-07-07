 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
With No. 16 pick, Sabres select Swedish center Noah Ostlund

  • Updated
Noah Ostlund

The Buffalo Sabres' 16th pick, Noah Ostlund, puts on his jersey during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Montreal.

 (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP
MONTREAL – With the No. 16 pick in Thursday's NHL draft, the Buffalo Sabres stayed down the middle by taking Swedish center Noah Ostlund.

The 5-foot-10 Ostlund was the No. 18 European skater as ranked by NHL Central Scouting. He had nine goals and 33 assists this season in 32 games for Djurgardens in the Swedish Junior League and was a teammate of Jonathan Lekkerimaki, the No. 15 pick by Vancouver. 

Ostlund, a member of the gold-medal winning Swedish club at the World Under-18 tournament, did not register a point in 11 games in the Swedish pro league for Djurgardens. 

The Sabres have one remaining pick in the first round at No. 28. They have the No. 41 pick in Friday's second round to open day 2 of the draft.

