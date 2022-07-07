With No. 16 pick, Sabres select Swedish center Noah Ostlund

MONTREAL – With the No. 16 pick in Thursday's NHL draft, the Buffalo Sabres stayed down the middle by taking Swedish center Noah Ostlund.

Five things to know about Sabres' No. 16 pick Noah Ostlund Here are the five things you should know about the Sabres' second pick of the NHL Draft, center Noah Ostlund, selected No. 16 overall.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The 5-foot-10 Ostlund was the No. 18 European skater as ranked by NHL Central Scouting. He had nine goals and 33 assists this season in 32 games for Djurgardens in the Swedish Junior League and was a teammate of Jonathan Lekkerimaki, the No. 15 pick by Vancouver.

Ostlund, a member of the gold-medal winning Swedish club at the World Under-18 tournament, did not register a point in 11 games in the Swedish pro league for Djurgardens.

The Sabres have one remaining pick in the first round at No. 28. They have the No. 41 pick in Friday's second round to open day 2 of the draft.