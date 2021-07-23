With No. 14 pick in NHL Draft, Sabres take Swedish winger Isak Rosen

The Buffalo Sabres added to the cache of Swedish players in their organization by taking winger Isak Rosen with the No. 14 pick in the NHL Draft on Friday.

It was the Sabres' second pick of the first round, acquired earlier in the day from Philadelphia in a deal for veteran defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen. It came about an hour after they drafted Michigan defenseman Owen Power with the No. 1 overall pick.

The 5-foot-11, 156-pound Rosen was one of Sweden's top forwards in the World Under-18 tournament at Frisco, Texas, collecting a team-high seven goals and nine points in seven games as Sweden won the bronze medal. New Sabres associate GM Jason Karmanos' first major job with the organization was to travel to scout that tournament.

Rosen plays for Leksand in Sweden. He had seven goals and 12 points for them last season in the Under-20 league and did not score in 22 games in the Swedish Hockey League, the nation's top circuit.

Rosen is the fifth native of Sweden taken in the first round by Buffalo, joining Rasmus Dahlin (2018), Dennis Persson (2006), Calle Johansson (1985) and Mikael Andersson (1984). Alex Nylander (2016) is of Swedish descent and has played internationally for his homeland, but was born in Canada while his father was playing in the NHL.