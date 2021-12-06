With goaltending situation a mess, Sabres can get free look at Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Coach Don Granato would not commit to Luukkonen and said that call would wait until Tuesday's morning skate. Lukkonen has not played a game in Rochester since Nov. 26 and has been unable to practice for a week with the team paused due to Covid-19 protocols. Luukkonen revealed the Amerks have been limited to walks and home gym workouts, so the Sabres have to be sure there's no issues with his game shape.

"You kind of get back to it pretty fast," Luukkonen said of the on-ice work Monday. "Of course, you can feel a little bit clumsy if you haven't skated for a while, so there's always that aspect to it. But pretty fast you get back to the page on the ice."

Luukkonen has had a difficult year in Rochester, and the Sabres clearly would have preferred to leave him in the AHL, but circumstances, at least for the time being, have dictated otherwise. Luukkonen is 6-6, 3.42/.888 during what has been a rollercoaster season for him.

In four October starts, he went 2-2, but gave up 20 goals while posting ugly numbers of 4.94/.818. He improved greatly in November (4-4, 2.58/.920) and earned AHL Player of the week honors for the period ending Nov. 15 after stopping 112 of 117 shots in three games and blanking Cleveland for his first professional shutout.

