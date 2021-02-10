With eye toward future, Sabres not blaming NHL or Devils for Covid pause

There were no signs of anger when Jack Eichel, Kyle Okposo and Colin Miller spoke to the media Wednesday for the first time since the Buffalo Sabres resumed practice following a weeklong pause.
None of the three expressed concern about the National Hockey League’s protocols while playing a 56-game season during the Covid-19 pandemic. There weren’t any harsh words for the New Jersey Devils, either. Like General Manager Kevyn Adams on Tuesday, the three veteran Sabres players reminded the media that the NHL, much like governing bodies across the globe, is adjusting its efforts to prevent the virus from spreading.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Wednesday that the state's large arenas would be permitted to again host events starting Feb. 23.
“This is obviously unchartered territory and something we haven’t been through, so at times maybe we’re learning as we go,” said Eichel, the Sabres’ 24-year-old center and third-year captain. “But this is just part of it. We aren’t the only ones dealing with Covid in terms of the NHL. It’s something that’s directly affected the entire universe. It’s tough to say and put the blame on someone. I don’t think there’s really anyone to blame.”
The Sabres’ pause officially ended Tuesday, one week after Taylor Hall and Rasmus Ristolainen became the first Buffalo players added to the Covid protocol list. Nine players are now in the protocol and coach Ralph Krueger is symptomatic after testing positive for Covid-19.
The trouble began when the Devils came to Buffalo for back-to-back games Jan. 30-31. New Jersey placed someone on the protocol list before each of the two games, yet the NHL decided to move forward with the Sabres homestand. Twenty-four players on the two teams have since been impacted, some of whom are symptomatic.
Support Local Journalism
TSN’s Bob McKenzie reported that Sabres players expressed concern to the NHL Players’ Association before the game Jan. 31. After all, the NHL does not reveal why a player has been placed on the protocol list.
On the other hand, Miller, a 28-year-old defenseman, said Wednesday that the players’ focus was to win the game against the Devils: “Other people are going to make those calls; those are above us.”
“It’s a tough thing, it’s hard,” said Okposo, a 32-year-old winger. “The league and the Devils are trying to pass the information on to everybody to be safe, and unfortunately, the protocols were in place and everybody followed them and did what they were supposed to do. Unfortunately, the situation hadn’t really arose yet through the league, so the league really didn’t know what to do. And now I think that things are evolving, and protocols are going to evolve and to make us safer. …
“Of course, they’re going to try to look out for our safety, that’s first and foremost. But if you don’t have the information in hand and you don’t have if X happens, then Y’s going to happen, you just have to make the best decisions that you can. I think that the league is doing that, that the Devils did that.”
Six Sabres games have been postponed since their season was paused Jan. 2, including two originally scheduled this week against the Washington Capitals in KeyBank Center. Buffalo’s next scheduled game is Monday at home against the New York Islanders.
It’s unclear when Krueger or any of the nine unavailable players will rejoin the team. Assistant coach Steve Smith ran a practice Wednesday in which only 14 skaters and three goalies were on the ice.
The Sabres now have 46 games to play between Monday and their scheduled regular-season finale May 8.
“Everybody’s doing the best that they can do with the information provided,” said Okposo. “As everybody is forthcoming with the information that they have in hand, then we’re all going to get through this together. … And we just have to try to move forward and learn from the things that happened. I think that the league is going to do that and teams are going to do that.”