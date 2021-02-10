With eye toward future, Sabres not blaming NHL or Devils for Covid pause

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

TSN’s Bob McKenzie reported that Sabres players expressed concern to the NHL Players’ Association before the game Jan. 31. After all, the NHL does not reveal why a player has been placed on the protocol list.

On the other hand, Miller, a 28-year-old defenseman, said Wednesday that the players’ focus was to win the game against the Devils: “Other people are going to make those calls; those are above us.”

“It’s a tough thing, it’s hard,” said Okposo, a 32-year-old winger. “The league and the Devils are trying to pass the information on to everybody to be safe, and unfortunately, the protocols were in place and everybody followed them and did what they were supposed to do. Unfortunately, the situation hadn’t really arose yet through the league, so the league really didn’t know what to do. And now I think that things are evolving, and protocols are going to evolve and to make us safer. …

“Of course, they’re going to try to look out for our safety, that’s first and foremost. But if you don’t have the information in hand and you don’t have if X happens, then Y’s going to happen, you just have to make the best decisions that you can. I think that the league is doing that, that the Devils did that.”