With Devon Levi set to make his NHL debut Friday night against the New York Rangers, here is how some notable Sabres have done in their debuts:

Pierre Turgeon (1st overall, 1987)

Debut: A 2-2 tie with the Minnesota North Stars on Oct. 8, 1987.

Stats: Took a holding penalty and had one shot on goal.

Age (years-days): 18-041.

Jay McKee (14th overall, 1995)

Debut: A 5-2 win against Ottawa on April 10, 1996.

Stats: Assisted on Dane Jackson's second-period goal and took a tripping penalty while logging two shots.

Age (years-days): 18-215.

Martin Biron (16th overall, 1995)

Debut: A 6-3 loss against Pittsburgh on Dec. 26, 1995.

Stats: Allowed four goals in the first period and was replaced by Steve Shields, but returned for the third period and stopped 20 of 24 total shots.

Age (years-days): 18-133.

Ryan Miller (5th round, 1999)

Debut: A 4-3 overtime loss at New Jersey on Nov. 19, 2002.

Stats: Finished with 25 saves, but was working a shutout for 43 minutes before giving up three third-period goals and losing at 1:23 of OT on a goal by future Hall of Famer Scott Niedermayer.

Age (years-day): 22-125.

Thomas Vanek (5th overall, 2003)

Debut: A 6-4 win against the New York Islanders on Oct. 5, 2005.

Stats: Assisted on Maxim Afinogenov's third-period goal while going plus-2 with three shots in 16:24 of ice time.

Age (years-days): 21-259.

Rasmus Ristolainen (8th overall, 2013)

Debut: A 2-1 loss against Detroit on Oct. 2, 2013.

Stats: Minus-1 with three shots in 16:44 of ice time.

Age (years-days): 18-340.

Sam Reinhart (2nd overall, 2014)

Debut: A 3-1 loss against Columbus on Oct. 9, 2014.

Stats: No stats in 13:37 of ice time.

Age (years-days): 18-337.

Jack Eichel (2nd overall, 2015)

Debut: A 3-1 loss against Ottawa on Oct. 8, 2015.

Stats: Scored a third period power-play goal on Craig Anderson and went minus-1 with three shots in 21:28 of ice time.

Age (years-days): 18-345.

Alexander Nylander (8th overall, 2016)

Debut: A 4-2 loss against Toronto on April 3, 2017.

Stats: No stats in 14:28 of ice time.

Age (years-days): 19-032.

Rasmus Dahlin (1st overall, 2018)

Debut: A 4-0 loss against Boston on Oct. 4, 2018.

Stats: No stats in 22:37 of ice time.

Age (days-years): 18-174.