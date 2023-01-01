With Craig Anderson likely to start in Ottawa, strong goaltending has been a key for Sabres' run

OTTAWA – On a back-to-back, the Sabres had no morning skate Sunday in the Canadian capital and head coach Don Granato will brief the media at 5:30 in advance of Sunday's 7 p.m. game against the Ottawa Senators.

The Sabres have won six in a row, their longest streak since 2018. They are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games and 11-3-2 in their last 16 after ending their eight-game losing streak Nov. 22 in Montreal.

Getting healthier on defense is obviously a big reason for the turnaround and that has led to much better goaltending as well. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was sensational in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win in Boston, stopping 37 of 40 shots.

Luukkonen faced 17 high-danger scoring chances in the game, and his left pad stop on David Pastrnak late in the third period with Boston on a two-man advantage prevented the Bruins from taking a two-goal lead. That allowed the Sabres to stay in the game long enough for Dylan Cozens to notch the tying goal with 1:37 left.

Veteran Craig Anderson, who has not played since Dec. 17 in Arizona, is likely to get the call in Sunday's game. It will be his first start in Ottawa since leaving the Senators following the 2019-20 season. Ottawa's all-time leader in most goaltending categories played here in relief of the injured Eric Comrie in Buffalo's 4-1 loss on Nov. 16.

Prior to the Comrie injury, the Senators honored Anderson in a tribute video. If he starts as expected, it would be his first start in Ottawa since he left the club.

Here's a quick capsule look at Anderson and Luukkonen to date:

Craig Anderson

Season – 13 GP (12 starts): 7-4-1, 2.65/.922

Since losing streak ended – 6 GP, 4-1-1, 2.48/.933

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Season – 11 GP (11 starts): 7-3-1, 3.35/.896

Since losing streak ended – 7-2-1, 3.28/.901

Last 5 games – 4-1-0, 2.59/.930