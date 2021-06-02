With best odds to draft No. 1, Sabres have chance to secure a top player

The Buffalo Sabres were saved by the rules.

When the NHL Draft Lottery is held Wednesday night, the Sabres will learn whether they pick first, second or third overall to kick-start the virtual seven-round draft on July 23-24.

In past years, the last-place Sabres could have dropped down to as far as No. 4. Recent changes, though, ensure the franchise will select in the top three for the fourth time in eight years. Buffalo earned the best odds to draft first overall for only the fourth time in franchise history – Rasmus Dahlin (2018), Pierre Turgeon (1987) and Gilbert Perreault (1970) – by finishing at the bottom of the NHL with a 15-34-7 record.

This latest top pick comes during a draft year in which many prospects were unable to play in their respective junior league or they had their seasons cut short because of the Covid-19 pandemic.