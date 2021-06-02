With best odds to draft No. 1, Sabres have chance to secure a top player

The Buffalo Sabres were saved by the rules.
When the NHL Draft Lottery is held Wednesday night, the Sabres will learn whether they pick first, second or third overall to kick-start the virtual seven-round draft on July 23-24.
In past years, the last-place Sabres could have dropped down to as far as No. 4. Recent changes, though, ensure the franchise will select in the top three for the fourth time in eight years. Buffalo earned the best odds to draft first overall for only the fourth time in franchise history – Rasmus Dahlin (2018), Pierre Turgeon (1987) and Gilbert Perreault (1970) – by finishing at the bottom of the NHL with a 15-34-7 record.
This latest top pick comes during a draft year in which many prospects were unable to play in their respective junior league or they had their seasons cut short because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
”It’s challenging, but I equate it to bad ice for a hockey game,” said Sabres associate general manager Jason Karmanos. “Everyone is playing under the same conditions. So, it is very different than usual. I feel badly for the kids that haven't been able to play this year. … It’s been a difficult situation for everyone to deal with and certainly, from a scouting point of view, it presents challenges. … We have a good staff, and I’ve gotten to know the scouting staff much more since I first started. It’s an ongoing process and one we still have a lot of work to do. Fortunately, the draft is a little bit later this year. Everybody is tackling as much video as they can. We’re no different. I see it as a big opportunity.”
The odds to pick No. 1: Sabres (16.6%), Anaheim Ducks (12.1%), New Jersey Devils (10.3%), Seattle Kraken (10.3%).
Here’s a look at the players the Sabres might have the opportunity to draft next month.
Owen Power, left-shot defenseman, University of Michigan (NCAA)
Power was ranked by NHL Central Scouting as the No. 1 North American skater in this class after he totaled three goals and 16 points in 26 games as a freshman. The 18-year-old also showed at the IIHF World Championship that he is likely ready to make the jump to the NHL, as he took over a top-pairing role for Canada following the injury to Sabres defenseman Colin Miller.
Power, who is listed at 6-foot-6 and 213 pounds, showed remarkable offensive upside during his two seasons with the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League. During that span, he had 23 goals and 42 assists for 65 points in 103 games.
Power can become the third NCAA player taken with the No. 1 overall pick, and first since the New York Islanders selected goaltender Rick DiPietro out of Boston University in 2000.
“Power is an excellent package of NHL size, skating and attributes which he utilizes effectively in all situations,” Dan Marr, the director of NHL Central Scouting, said in a news release. “His hockey sense is intuitive and instinctive. A very fluid and agile skater who can transition quickly on plays and separate himself from checking. He plays a mature game for his age and is at the top of this draft class.”
Mason McTavish, center, Peterborough Petes (Ontario Hockey League)
McTavish, a Canadian national born in Zurich, Switzerland, used a strong performance at the IIHF U18 World Championship as a springboard to become central scouting’s top-ranked North American forward in this class. Listed at 6-foot-1, McTavish totaled five goals with six assists for 11 points in seven games while captaining Canada to its first gold medal at the tournament since 2013.
With the OHL unable to launch its season, McTavish played 13 games with EHC Olten in the Swiss second division. He had 29 goals and 42 points in 57 games with Peterborough during the 2019-20 season.
William Eklund, left wing, Djurgardens IF (Swedish Hockey League)
Ranked the top international skater in this class, Eklund had an impressive season in Sweden’s top professional league. He totaled 11 goals and 23 points in four games before adding two points in three playoff games.
Listed at 5-foot-10, Eklund also had an exceptional junior season in 2019-20 and is lauded by scouts for his on-ice instincts.
“Eklund is a speedy winger who played a big role on Djurgarden in the Swedish Hockey League,” said Marr. “He competes and works hard with excellent hockey sense, quickness and elite puck skills to be both a playmaker and a scorer. A scoring threat on every shift, he plays bigger than his size and plays to win.”
Matthew Beniers, center, University of Michigan
Considered by many pundits as the top center in this class, Beniers is representing the United States at the IIHF World Championship. The 18-year-old had 10 goals and 24 points in 24 games as a freshman with the Wolverines. He also attended the USA Hockey National Team Development Program in 2019-20.
Kent Johnson, center, University of Michigan
One of three Wolverines on the list, Johnson played mostly left wing as a freshman, but he’s expected to transition back to center in the future. He has elite speed and offensive instincts, possessing the creativity to create time in space for himself and his teammates. Johnson’s shot is also like Sabres prospect Jack Quinn’s in that he’s able to create deception with his release.
Johnson will need to gain strength to excel against bigger competition, but his upside was on display this season as he totaled nine goals and 27 points in 26 games. He was an elite goal-scorer in the British Columbia Hockey League with 41 goals during his final two seasons of junior hockey.
Luke Hughes, left-shot defenseman, USA Hockey National Team Development Program
Hughes has the skill set to develop into an elite playmaking defenseman in the NHL. Listed at 6-foot-2, Hughes’ pedigree adds to his case – his brothers Jack (first overall, 2019) and Quinn (seventh overall in 2018) are excelling in the NHL – but he also produced at nearly a point-per-game pace at NTDP with 34 points in 38 games.
Hughes is expected to attend the University of Michigan in the fall.
Dylan Guenther, right wing, Edmonton (Western Hockey League)
A 6-foot-2 forward with a shot release one scout compared to Jack Eichel’s, Guenther might be the best pure goal scorer in this class. Guenther had 12 goals and 24 points in 12 games during the WHL’s shortened season. He added four goals and seven points in seven games at the U18 world championships.
The Sabres did not have a scout covering the WHL this season. Their former scout in the area, Randy Hansch, was formerly general manager of Guenther’s junior team: the Edmonton Oil Kings. Every piece of intel helps in preparing for the draft.