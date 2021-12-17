With Avalanche going on Covid pause, game vs. Sabres on Wednesday is postponed

Buffalo is looking for its first four-game point streak since 2019.
PITTSBURGH -- The NHL now has three teams on pause due to the spread of Covid-19 and Friday's latest announcement has resulted in a postponement on the Buffalo Sabres' schedule.
The Sabres' game Wednesday night in KeyBank Center vs. the Colorado Avalanche has been postponed, as the Avs, Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames all had pauses announced by the league. There is no makeup date and the Sabres said on Twitter that "further information on ticketing for the December 22 game will be communicated as soon as it is available."
The schedule change means the Sabres' final two games before the NHL's holiday break will be a home-and-home series against the Columbus Blue Jackets, on Monday in Buffalo and Thursday in Nationwide Arena.
Colorado and Florida were both put on pause through the end of the break on Dec. 26, and the Avs had an entire Eastern road trip to Detroit, Buffalo and Boston wiped out.
Anxiety swept through the Buffalo Sabres as news spread about a rash of Covid-19 cases across the National Hockey League and professional sports.
Colorado had four players missing due to Covid protocols from Thursday's 5-2 loss in Nashville, with star defenseman Cale Makar and goalie Darcy Kuemper ruled out less than three hours before faceoff.
With reinforcements from the AHL too far away to get to the game in time, Sportsnet reported the Avs were given the option to postpone the game but opted to play. Friday's announcement indicates Colorado is dealing with more Covid cases.
Calgary's pause that started Monday was extended through its Dec. 23 game against Seattle, meaning the Flames will have at least six postponements to make up later in the season.
Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs canceled practice Friday in Vancouver after forward John Tavares and Alex Kerfoot were put on the Covid protocol list. There is no word on the status of the Leafs' game against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night or Sunday in Seattle.