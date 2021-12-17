With Avalanche going on Covid pause, game vs. Sabres on Wednesday is postponed

PITTSBURGH -- The NHL now has three teams on pause due to the spread of Covid-19 and Friday's latest announcement has resulted in a postponement on the Buffalo Sabres' schedule.

The Sabres' game Wednesday night in KeyBank Center vs. the Colorado Avalanche has been postponed, as the Avs, Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames all had pauses announced by the league. There is no makeup date and the Sabres said on Twitter that "further information on ticketing for the December 22 game will be communicated as soon as it is available."

The schedule change means the Sabres' final two games before the NHL's holiday break will be a home-and-home series against the Columbus Blue Jackets, on Monday in Buffalo and Thursday in Nationwide Arena.

Colorado and Florida were both put on pause through the end of the break on Dec. 26, and the Avs had an entire Eastern road trip to Detroit, Buffalo and Boston wiped out.

Sabres shaken by uncertainty caused by rash of Covid-19 cases around NHL Anxiety swept through the Buffalo Sabres as news spread about a rash of Covid-19 cases across the National Hockey League and professional sports.

Colorado had four players missing due to Covid protocols from Thursday's 5-2 loss in Nashville, with star defenseman Cale Makar and goalie Darcy Kuemper ruled out less than three hours before faceoff.