Winnipeg Jets to rename street, erect statue in honor of ex-Sabre Dale Hawerchuk

Center Dale Hawerchuk is a member of the Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame and his death on Aug. 18, 2020, was deeply felt by the club's alumni and throughout the organization. But Hawerchuk is most connected to Winnipeg, the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 1981, and the Jets announced some legacy initiatives in honor of his memory Friday as the anniversary of his death approaches.

The team has made an application to name a two-block stretch of Graham Avenue in downtown Winnipeg as "Dale Hawerchuk Way," and will be erecting a statue in his likeness in the plaza of True North Square, a four-tower complex. Both are located directly behind the Jets' home arena, the newly named Canada Life Centre.

The statue is expected to be unveiled in August 2022. It is being done by California sculptor Erik Blome, whose work includes the Wayne Gretzky Statue at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the Chicago Blackhawks 75th anniversary commemoration at the United Center and the Toronto Maple Leafs' "Legends Row" outside Scotiabank Arena.

Hawerchuk, who was coaching the OHL's Barrie Colts, died at 57 after multiple battles with stomach cancer. He was acquired by the Sabres in 1990 in a blockbuster trade that sent star defenseman and future Hall of Famer/Buffalo coach Phil Housley to Winnipeg.