Win in Chicago makes list as one of the top four comebacks in Sabres history

CHICAGO – Monday night's incredible comeback in the United Center that saw the Sabres erase a 4-0 deficit and rally for a 6-5 win over the Chicago Blackhawks marked the fourth time in their history the Sabres won a game when trailing by at least four goals. They had not pulled off the feat in more than 33 years.

Here's a synopsis of the other games:

Jan. 21, 1989 at Boston – Buffalo 6, Boston 5. A comeback similar to Monday. The Sabres trailed, 3-0, after one period and it was 4-0 midway through the second but they finally got their game together and tied it on Dave Andreychuk's goal with 7:47 left. They won it on Pierre Turgeon's second goal of the night at 3:58 of overtime.