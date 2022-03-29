Win in Chicago makes list as one of the top four comebacks in Sabres history

CHICAGO – Monday night's incredible comeback in the United Center that saw the Sabres erase a 4-0 deficit and rally for a 6-5 win over the Chicago Blackhawks marked the fourth time in their history the Sabres won a game when trailing by at least four goals. They had not pulled off the feat in more than 33 years.
Monday's victory in Chicago was the first time the Sabres won a game after trailing by four goals since 1989.
Here's a synopsis of the other games:
Jan. 21, 1989 at Boston – Buffalo 6, Boston 5. A comeback similar to Monday. The Sabres trailed, 3-0, after one period and it was 4-0 midway through the second but they finally got their game together and tied it on Dave Andreychuk's goal with 7:47 left. They won it on Pierre Turgeon's second goal of the night at 3:58 of overtime.
Feb. 25, 1983 vs. Boston – Buffalo 7, Boston 6. This is the only game the Sabres have won when trailing by five goals. The top comeback in franchise history saw Buffalo thrill Memorial Auditorium by scoring six unanswered goals to wipe out a 6-1 deficit. Mal Davis got the winning goal with 6:08 left in the third period after Andreychuk tied the game 43 seconds earlier.
March 10, 1976 at Pittsburgh – Buffalo 7, Pittsburgh 6 – Rick Kehoe's hat trick and Lowell MacDonald's two goals allowed the Penguins to score five goals in the second period to overcome a 2-1 deficit and take a 6-2 lead through 40 minutes. It stayed that way more than halfway through the third as well.
Then the Sabres stormed back. Goals in a 73-second span by Craig Ramsay (11:25), Jim Lorentz (11:44) and Rene Robert (12:38) pulled Buffalo within one. Gilbert Perreault tied it at 15:05 and then the French Connection won it in dramatic fashion with 21 seconds left as Perreault scored from Robert and Rick Martin.