 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Win in Chicago makes list as one of the top four comebacks in Sabres history
0 comments
top story

Win in Chicago makes list as one of the top four comebacks in Sabres history

Support this work for $1 a month
Sabres Blackhawks Hockey

Buffalo Sabres' Victor Olofsson, right, celebrates his goal with Kyle Okposo (21) and Peyton Krebs during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks Monday, March 28, 2022, in Chicago. 

 Associated Press

CHICAGO – Monday night's incredible comeback in the United Center that saw the Sabres erase a 4-0 deficit and rally for a 6-5 win over the Chicago Blackhawks marked the fourth time in their history the Sabres won a game when trailing by at least four goals. They had not pulled off the feat in more than 33 years.

Here's a synopsis of the other games:

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Jan. 21, 1989 at Boston – Buffalo 6, Boston 5. A comeback similar to Monday. The Sabres trailed, 3-0, after one period and it was 4-0 midway through the second but they finally got their game together and tied it on Dave Andreychuk's goal with 7:47 left. They won it on Pierre Turgeon's second goal of the night at 3:58 of overtime.

Feb. 25, 1983 vs. Boston – Buffalo 7, Boston 6. This is the only game the Sabres have won when trailing by five goals. The top comeback in franchise history saw Buffalo thrill Memorial Auditorium by scoring six unanswered goals to wipe out a 6-1 deficit. Mal Davis got the winning goal with 6:08 left in the third period after Andreychuk tied the game 43 seconds earlier.

March 10, 1976 at Pittsburgh – Buffalo 7, Pittsburgh 6 – Rick Kehoe's hat trick and Lowell MacDonald's two goals allowed the Penguins to score five goals in the second period to overcome a 2-1 deficit and take a 6-2 lead through 40 minutes. It stayed that way more than halfway through the third as well.

Then the Sabres stormed back. Goals in a 73-second span by Craig Ramsay (11:25), Jim Lorentz (11:44) and Rene Robert (12:38) pulled Buffalo within one. Gilbert Perreault tied it at 15:05 and then the French Connection won it in dramatic fashion with 21 seconds left as Perreault scored from Robert and Rick Martin.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton calls for changes in Saudi Arabia

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News