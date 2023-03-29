Another alumnus of the Buffalo Jr. Sabres took the latest step toward his goal of an NHL career Wednesday.

Trevor Kuntar of Williamsville signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins that begins with the 2023-24 season. Kuntar, 21, spent three years at Boston College, where he totaled 28 goals and 59 points in 93 games with the Eagles. He's expected to begin his professional career with the Bruins' American Hockey League affiliate in Providence this fall.

As a junior this season, Kuntar established career highs in goals (13), assists (16) and points (29) in 34 games. He was a third-round draft pick of the Bruins in 2020 after spending two seasons with the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL.

His father, Les, was a goalie and played six years of pro hockey, appearing in six games with the Montreal Canadiens during the 1993-94 season.