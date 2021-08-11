 Skip to main content
Williamsville's Andrew Poturalski signs two-way contract with Carolina Hurricanes
Williamsville's Andrew Poturalski signs two-way contract with Carolina Hurricanes

  Updated
andrewz2

Andrew Poturalski in Snyder Monday with the Calder Cup. Poturalski's Charlotte Checkers won the American Hockey League championship and he was MVP of the playoffs in 2018-19. 

 Mark Mulville

Williamsville native Andrew Poturalski, who led the American Hockey League in scoring last season, has signed a one-year, two-way contract to return to the Carolina Hurricanes. 

Poturalski spent the last two seasons with the AHL's San Diego Gulls and had 43 points (nine goals, 34 assists) in 44 games to lead the league. 

He signed with the Hurricanes in 2016 out of the University of New Hampshire. His best season was 2018-19 when won the Jack Butterfield Trophy as MVP of the Calder Cup playoffs with 23 points in 18 games for the champion Charlotte Checkers. He had 23 goals and 47 assists in the regular season. 

For his career, he has 77 goals and 149 assists for 226 points in 299 career games.

Poturalski made his NHL debut with the Hurricanes in 2016-17, appearing in two games.

