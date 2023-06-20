Is this the year for Alexander Mogilny or will 2023 be no different?

That's a big question around the hockey world as the '23 induction class for the Hockey Hall of Fame will be announced Wednesday afternoon (3 p.m., NHL Network). The former Sabres winger, best remembered for his 1989 defection from Russia and his 76-goal season in 1992-93, appears to have moved to the top of list among the biggest snubs not yet chosen for the Hall. He has been eligible for induction since 2009.

Mogilny, now 54 and the honorary president of Amur Khabarovsk in the KHL, is the only NHL player among the six with a season of at least 75 goals to not be in the Hall, but he was hardly a one-season wonder.

Mogilny played 990 career games, falling just short of 1,000. He also came close but didn't get to 500 goals, finishing with 473. Maybe not eclipsing those milestones has been a knock against him.

But his career offensive output exceeds recent inductees Paul Kariya (2017), Martin St. Louis (2018) and Daniel Alfredsson (2022). In addition, Mogilny's defection via Sweden to the Sabres was the first of its kind by a Soviet player and is considered a watershed moment in hockey history.

The voting for the Hall is done via a meeting of an 18-member committee of hockey notables and 14 votes are required for induction. Ballots are never revealed and, in fact, neither are the list of players nominated each year.

“There’s no question to me he belongs,” former Sabres general manager Gerry Meehan, who engineered Mogilny's dangerous defection from the World Championships in Stockholm, said last week prior to the announcement of his induction into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame. “You can say his play on one season (the 76-goal campaign of 1992-93) would make him belong. And then, as a builder for all he did at the time for Russian players? There’s no question. He’s certainly a huge omission.”

Former New Jersey goalie Martin Brodeur also lauded Mogilny's candidacy on his induction weekend in 2018.

"Alex was a great teammate," Brodeur said of his teammate from the 2000 Cup champs. "He was not like a lot of the Russian guys (in that) he really wanted to come to America and be playing in the U.S. He was almost a scratch golfer and really became almost a typical American guy, just with a Russian name."

So what continues to be the hang-up on Mogilny?

Mogilny is notorious for being reclusive and many sources continue to say the Hall's reticence to induct him is tied largely to a feeling he would not come to Toronto to participate in the annual ceremonies in November.

Mogilny attended his Sabres Hall of Fame induction in 2011 but did not do any media interviews around that honor. He declined to appear for his induction into the Greater Buffalo Hall in 2016. Most notably, he declined to appear for the NHL Awards in 2003 when he won the Lady Byng Trophy for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct while playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

As for who will get in this year, the only clear first-time lock appears to be longtime New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, who is sixth in NHL history in career wins. Joining Mogilny in the former Sabres candidate category is goalie Tom Barrasso, who retired as the all-time wins leader among American goalies, won two Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh and was the Vezina and Calder Trophy winner with the Sabres as an 18-year-old in 1983-84.

Other possible candidates include former Detroit star Henrik Zetterberg, current Carolina coach and former Canes captain Rod Brind'Amour, former Toronto and St. Louis goalie Curtis Joseph, and retiring Nashville GM David Poile.

The top women's candidates appear to be Canadian stars Caroline Ouellette and Jennifer Botterill, the sister of former Sabres GM Jason Botterill.

Ten selection committee members are former players, while four are current or former executives and four others are past or present media members.

Vancouver Canucks assistant general manager Cammi Granato, one of the first two women inducted in 2010 and the sister of Sabres coach Don Granato, joined the group in 2021. It is chaired by Hall of Famer and longtime NHL winger Mike Gartner.