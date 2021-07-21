Will Borgen, Colin Miller are Sabres most likely to land with expansion Kraken

The stakes in this expansion draft aren’t as high for the Buffalo Sabres as they were in 2017, when the Vegas Golden Knights became the National Hockey League’s 31st team.

Former General Manager Jason Botterill had to trade a sixth-round draft choice, and expose 22-year-old forward William Carrier, to convince the Golden Knights to not select goalie Linus Ullmark.

Ullmark, a sixth-round draft choice in 2012, had played only 21 games in the NHL, not yet showing that he was a capable starting goaltender. But the organization was low on depth at the position after prospect Cal Petersen chose to sign with the Los Angeles Kings.

Ullmark, now 27 and set to receive a raise as an unrestricted free agent, developed into a capable NHLer, while Carrier has been a reliable depth player for the Golden Knights.

Kevyn Adams, who succeeded Botterill as general manager, won’t lose a player at a premium position of need, but some maneuvering may be necessary to prevent a valuable young defenseman from being among the 30 players announced as the Kraken’s selections during a nationally televised event Wednesday night on ESPN2.