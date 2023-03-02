BOSTON – Rasmus Dahlin was placed on injured reserve Thursday ahead of the Sabres’ game against the Bruins in TD Garden to make room on the roster for defenseman Riley Stillman.

Dahlin’s status hasn’t changed since coach Don Granato addressed reporters after practice Wednesday. Dahlin wasn’t going to play in Boston and, according to Granato, didn’t seem like a realistic option to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday in KeyBank Center, either.

The injured-reserve designation is retroactive to Dahlin’s last game played, a 3-1 win over the Florida Panthers last Friday, meaning the Sabres can activate him as soon as Saturday. Dahlin is day to day with a lower-body injury that he's been playing through. He's more likely to return Monday at KeyBank Center against the Edmonton Oilers or Tuesday on Long Island against the New York Islanders.

The move allowed the Sabres to add Stillman to the roster without assigning someone to the Rochester Americans. Stillman, 24, was acquired by Buffalo in a trade with Vancouver on Monday, but he was unable to complete the immigration process until a few hours before puck drop in Boston.

Rosters expand for each team following the trade deadline Friday, so the Sabres won’t have to risk losing a player on waivers once Dahlin is ready to return.

Dahlin, 22, is tied for second on the Sabres in points (62) and his average time on ice (26:01) in 56 games leads the team.