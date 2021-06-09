Why should Sabres consider Owen Power, Matthew Beniers and Kent Johnson? Their goalies weigh in

“His game probably is the least flashy of the three, but as a defenseman, that's probably what you'd expect,” Mann said of Power. “He's just so efficient with everything he does. He's got so much detail to his game. … He’s definitely a guy that would be staying out there after practice, putting in the extra work with his skating and his skills because really, he likes attacking his weaknesses. Also, as a big guy, it can be hard, I think, to have that foot speed. You see him every day working on his turns and his speed out of the zone, and all that stuff, but he's really just taken his game to the next level this year.”

When the Wolverines weren’t practicing, playing games or completing schoolwork, their freshmen huddled together in a dorm room to watch their games or top players in the NHL. Portillo thought only goalies studied to this extent, but he learned that Michigan’s big three, specifically Power, poured over hours of video to try to obtain a competitive edge.