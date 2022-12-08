Why screen was frozen for start of Sabres game, Tage Thompson's heroics

Tage Thompson had a historic first period Wednesday night for the Buffalo Sabres.

Unfortunately, much of Buffalo was not able to watch the start of the game because of an outage for Spectrum subscribers.

Thompson scored five goals in the Sabres' 9-2 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets, with four goals coming in the opening period. He scored four goals in 5:14 of ice time and became the first Sabres player with four goals in a period.

The screen froze on TNT late in the pregame show on a graphic that was a tale of the tape between Thompson and Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau.

In a statement to the News on Thursday, Lara Pritchard, the senior director for Northeast communications for Charter Communications, wrote, "We had a signal disruption, originating out of the Carolinas, due to recent weather events in that area. Our engineers worked quickly to resolve and we sincerely apologize for the service interruption."

The Spectrum outage covered about 30 million customers in various parts of the country. A number of fans turned to the TNT app or other means to try to access the game coverage.

Sabres fans weren't the only ones miffed by a frozen screen. The outage also covered TBS, making a lot of wrestling fans hoping to watch AEW Dynamite unhappy, too. TBS was frozen on a scene from "How I Met Your Mother" for about 35 minutes. When the show started, there was no audio for much of the remainder of the program.