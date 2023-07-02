Connor Clifton couldn’t recall what went wrong during his shift in Boston’s TD Garden on New Year’s Eve, but the memory of how it ended was fresh on his mind Sunday while sharing his perspective on defending against the Buffalo Sabres’ top line.

The Bruins were attempting to exit their zone in the first period when Clifton’s pass along the wall ricocheted toward the middle of the ice. Clifton pursued the puck, only to have it knocked away by Alex Tuch. Jeff Skinner then made a quick pass to Tage Thompson, who stickhandled around goalie Jeremy Swayman for his latest highlight-reel goal.

“Hopefully I don’t let that happen too often in practice,” Clifton joked with reporters less than 24 hours after leaving Boston to join the Sabres on a three-year contract that will count $3.333 million against the salary cap each season.

Clifton was part of some heated games between the Sabres and Bruins during his five seasons in Boston. He fought Peyton Krebs in that same game on New Year’s Eve as retaliation for a hit on Taylor Hall. The meetings between the two teams have typically been one-sided. Tuch scored in overtime that afternoon to give Buffalo its first win in Boston since December 2018. There was a noticeable difference in recent years, though, Clifton said.

Suddenly, the Sabres were a dangerous offensive team with skill and capable goal-scorers throughout their lineup. Their defense, led by Rasmus Dahlin, snapped crisp outlet passes that sent the Bruins into a scramble. Their coach, Don Granato, encouraged his players to attack offensively and aggressively kill plays when the opponent had the puck. It’s a style and approach that Clifton knew well. Granato was his coach at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, where Clifton played before his four years at Quinnipiac University.

Clifton was eager to listen to a passionate recruiting pitch when Granato called to try to lure his former defenseman to Buffalo. The Sabres viewed Clifton as the solution to their problem on the blue line. The franchise has accumulated a strong nucleus at the position, led by Dahlin, Owen Power and Mattias Samuelsson. Another key piece was needed this summer. And though a few teams were also pushing to land Clifton, he chose a reunion with his former coach.

“They’re dynamic,” Clifton said. “I think they’re fun to watch. Honestly, fun to play against, too. You know you’ve got a high-scoring game. You’ve got a bunch of grade-A chances you’re going to give up to them because they just play that style. And obviously, I think everyone feels it – they’ve been building something special the past couple of years, and I’m excited to be part of it. They obviously missed the wild card by one point last year. They could have easily made playoffs, but they’re just getting better each year.”

The connection with Granato wasn’t the reason why Clifton was the Sabres’ preferred target in free agency. His self-described “two-way, abrasive” style on the ice complements the gifts that made Dahlin and Power the first overall pick in their respective drafts. At 28 years old, Clifton is someone who Granato and his staff believe can reach another level with more opportunity in a system that instructs defensemen to quickly kill plays along the wall and encourages them to take chances offensively.

Clifton isn’t an imposing presence. He’s listed at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds. But he’s always played a physical game. His 208 hits led the Bruins during their historic, 135-point regular season. He also ranked second in blocked shots, and his understanding of how to defend will help the Sabres at 5-on-5 and on the penalty kill. Buffalo needed more players like him as it tries to snap a playoff drought that dates to 2011.

Clifton brings 46 games of playoff experience, 18 of which occurred when he was part of Boston’s defense as a rookie during its run to the Stanley Cup final in 2019. Wisdom gained through those experiences will be useful for the Sabres.

Clifton’s skill set is tailor-made for the Sabres’ style of play. He can sense pressure on the breakout and understands how to get the puck out of his zone in space so his team can begin the rush. Clifton isn’t afraid to carry it out himself, either, and he became more comfortable taking risks on offense under Bruins coach Jim Montgomery. Clifton also uses his right-handed shot to create scoring chances. He set career-highs last season in goals (five) and points (23) with a plus-20 rating while averaging 17:51 of ice time.

“I think my style fits really well with the guys,” said Clifton. “Obviously, I play a two-way, abrasive style and I think I’m really going to help on the defensive side of things. Obviously, I think they were number two in goals for in the league, or three (third at 3.6), or whatever it was, but I don’t want to change that in how they play. I think I can help the other side of things. Obviously, when you’re scoring more goals than you’re letting up, you’re going to be a good team.”

There were some challenging moments for Clifton this spring during the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, when the Bruins were upset by the eventual Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers. He was a healthy scratch in four of the seven games, including a Game 7 benching after a minus-3 performance in Game 6. There was no margin for error in a deep defense corps.

The Sabres are trying to build the same internal competition on their blue line with the additions of Clifton and Erik Johnson on the opening day of free agency. Clifton, in particular, will be given an opportunity to earn a spot on one of their two top defense pairs. It’s an assignment he never held on a permanent basis in Boston. Clifton hasn’t averaged more than 18:13 of ice time in any season since his debut in 2019. There’s recent evidence that he can succeed when shouldering a heavy workload, though.

Clifton skated 20-plus minutes in 12 of 17 games to start the Bruins’ season because he was partnered with Hampus Lindholm on the top defense pair with Charlie McAvoy injured, averaging 21:16 of ice time during that span. Boston outscored opponents 19-4 at 5-on-5 when Clifton and Lindholm were on the ice together this year.

The Sabres weren’t targeting Clifton or Johnson to specifically play next to Dahlin or Power, but they wanted more defensemen who are able to handle that responsibility. Clifton isn’t going to arrive at training camp assuming that he’ll have a certain role. His plan is to earn his spot in what he called an “elite top six” on defense.

“He’s our kind of guy,” said General Manager Kevyn Adams. “He’s competitive, he’s a great character person. He’s going to help our group. He’s a good skater, physical presence. He has a real familiarity with the way we want and need to play as a team obviously with his history of Donny. You’re not taking three or four months of burning time to get up to speed. I think he’ll step right in. … He’s going to bring a lot to the table and seems to be one of those guys that you talked to for a few minutes and just feels like our kind of guy.”