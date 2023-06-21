Pierre Turgeon and Tom Barrasso will be the 12th and 13th former Sabres players to earn induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame and the first since 2017.
Here is the list and when the players were inducted:
Tim Horton, inducted in 1977
Gilbert Perreault, inducted in 1990
Dale Hawerchuk, inducted in 2001
Clark Gillies, inducted in 2002
Grant Fuhr, inducted in 2003
Pat LaFontaine, inducted in 2003
Dick Duff, inducted in 2006
Doug Gilmour, inducted in 2011
Dominik Hasek, inducted in 2014
Phil Housley, inducted in 2015
Dave Andreychuk, inducted in 2017
Pierre Turgeon, inducted in 2023
Tom Barrasso, inducted in 2023