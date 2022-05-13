While facing Amerks in playoffs, Utica's Brian Flynn bears no ill will to Sabres for tank season trade

UTICA – Brian Flynn's job these days is to help confound the Buffalo Sabres' prospects. But ask the 33-year-old to reflect on his final hours wearing the Blue and Gold more than seven years ago and he breaks into a pained smile.

"It was a full yard sale that day," the Utica Devils winger joked this week in Adirondack Bank Center when pondering his part of a notable moment of the Sabres' infamous tank season.

Back in the AHL after three years in Switzerland, Flynn had 13 goals and 13 assists in 61 games this season as Utica won the AHL's North Division. He was part of the group that hounded Rochester standout Jack Quinn in Utica's 6-3 victory against the Amerks in Game 1 of the division semifinals Tuesday. Game 2 is Saturday night in Utica before the series moves west on the Thruway to Rochester for Game 3 Sunday at 5:05.

On March 2, 2015, in the height of the Sabres' tank for Connor McDavid, then-General Manager Tim Murray engineered four deals in advance of the NHL trade deadline. It started in the morning, about an hour before practice was to begin in Tampa's Amalie Arena. Flynn never even got on his equipment before being told he was off to Montreal for a fifth-round draft pick (Czech defenseman Vojtech Budik, taken in 2016 and never signed).

"It's obviously been a really tough stretch for their franchise for a long time but that day I was a little caught off guard because I didn't expect to be moved," Flynn said. "I still have two buddies I played with on the team there in Mark Pysyk and Zemgus Girgensons. I still follow Buffalo and I hope they do well. It was just a crazy time."

After practice, the players moved to a nearby hotel patio restaurant to watch TSN coverage of the trade deadline. Goalie Michal Neuvirth was sent to the New York Islanders, forward Torrey Mitchell joined Flynn in Montreal, and forward Chris Stewart was sent to Minnesota – learning his destination in a live phone call on the air with TSN before Murray could get to him on the phone from Buffalo.

All the players contributed to the Sabres' cause when they won games. Neuvirth had played eight straight in goal and posted a 2.19 goals-against average and glossy .942 save percentage. Couldn't have that. Flynn and Mitchell were effective penalty killers, and Flynn did well in shootouts. Stewart was Buffalo's most physical forward who had some scoring touch.

"Everybody keeps talking about the “Tank Nation’ and all that and tanking for McDavid," a disgusted Stewart said that day. "Well, I know those guys in the dressing room. They gave it their all every night."

Flynn played 159 games for Buffalo from 2013-15, collecting 17 goals and 24 assists. He had a remarkable rating of just minus-3 in 54 games during the 2014-15 tank season, the best on the team for anyone playing more than 10 games.

Flynn was more surprised than angry by the deal. Even today, he still understands.

"It was just going to be take what you can get for everybody, that kind of situation. We all knew," he said. "I was just happy to have a chance to go play in two Stanley Cup Playoffs for Montreal. I don't have any complaints, regrets or anything. Really. I still wish Buffalo the best."

Of course, that last sentiment might not apply in this series. Saturday's game will be the 14th meeting between the teams (Utica has won seven), and there's plenty of animosity between the sides. Utica won its first 14 games and has been the class of the division all season. Flynn got to Game 7 of the Calder Cup finals with the Texas Stars in 2018 before losing to Toronto and said this Utica team, a New Jersey affiliate, has more high-end younger talent.

"Our roster is very strong, top to bottom," Flynn said. "We were pretty healthy for that early stretch, and we came out flying and maybe sprinkled in a game or two maybe we should have lost to keep that thing rolling. It was obviously a great way to start there and gave us all confidence."

Flynn, who was plus-2 in the series opener, had 16 goals for Rochester in 2012-13 before his callup to Buffalo. He said he's been impressed by his matchups with Quinn and JJ Peterka, the other top Sabres draftee on the Rochester roster.

"They're a very good transition team and 77 (Peterka) and 22 (Quinn) can really motor," Flynn said. "The neutral zone becomes very important for us. And 77 might be the fastest guy in the league. He can really skate and is very dangerous on the rush. Same as the other kid. You just can't give them space, let them get their feet moving through the neutral zone. When you get a chance to be physical, you have to be to slow them down."

