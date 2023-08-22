Lance Lysowski News Sports Reporter Follow Lance Lysowski Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Jack Quinn injuring his Achilles forced Kevyn Adams to make phone calls on July 1 that weren’t part of the Buffalo Sabres’ initial offseason strategy.

Quinn’s long recovery created a hole at forward in the Sabres’ lineup that Adams tried to fill, but the general manager’s efforts didn’t lead to a signing. Instead, the plan is for several internal candidates to compete for the roster spot when training camp begins next month.

“It’s not something we’re going to talk about every day, not something we’re going to share plans or grand visions with,” Sabres coach Don Granato told reporters last month. “But Kevyn’s going to try to improve our team every day, I’m going to try to improve our team every day. Sometimes it’s within, sometimes it’s pulling somebody without.

“But in this case specifically with Jack Quinn, we have players in our organization right now that will slide into slots that I am very, very comfortable with. But again, that is not to be confused with ever losing sight of trying to get better and better and better.”

A source close to the situation told The Buffalo News following Quinn’s surgery in late June that his timeline to return is “closer to six months,” which would keep the winger out until approximately late December. Though the procedure isn’t problematic to an athlete’s career, it’s fair to wonder how much time Quinn will need to make an impact.

Here’s a look at each of the prospects competing for the assignment:

Matt Savoie

Don’t let the two playoff games with Rochester sour you on Savoie’s potential. He was among the top players in the Western Hockey League last season, producing 38 goals and 95 points in 62 regular-season games before he totaled 29 points in 19 games during Winnipeg’s run to the league championship series. He’s an exceptional skater with a skill set that’s ready to be tested in the NHL, as illustrated by his strong training camp with the Sabres last fall after a summer in which he was unable to perform upper-body workouts because of a shoulder injury.

The potential issue is size and strength. The Amerks listed Savoie at 5-foot-9, 179 pounds when he appeared in Games 2 and 3 of their Eastern Conference final series against the Hershey Bears. It was worth slotting Savoie into the lineup to give him an introduction to the physical nature of the American Hockey League, but I’d argue that even the most talented junior player would struggle in that situation. The Bears were a big, physical opponent with a defensive-minded style of play that could quickly take away time and space for a forward.

Savoie possesses a top-six skill set with a mature defensive game that’s prepared him for the responsibilities of the NHL. There’s no way to rush physical maturation, though, and if Savoie doesn’t show that he can handle the NHL grind, he’ll spend another season in the WHL with the Wenatchee Wild.

The Sabres have a few options with Savoie if he has a strong camp. He can appear in nine regular-season games without burning the first year of his entry-level contract, or the club can follow the same plan the Seattle Kraken used with their top draft choice in 2022, Shane Wright, who was scratched on the NHL roster long enough to earn a conditioning assignment in the AHL. Wright appeared in eight games with the Coachella Valley Firebirds before he was re-assigned to junior hockey. Wright rejoined Coachella for the AHL’s Calder Cup Playoffs once his season ended with the Windsor Spitfires.

Jiri Kulich

The Sabres showed us last fall with Quinn and JJ Peterka that if a young player proves he’s ready for the next challenge, they won’t prevent him from earning a spot in Buffalo. Kulich is only 19 years old and 13 months removed from his selection 28th overall by the Sabres at the NHL draft in Montreal, but he delivered a remarkable debut season in the AHL. Kulich totaled 24 goals and 46 points in 62 regular-season games – marks that rank first among all under-19 players in the league since 2000 – before an impressive postseason with seven goals and 11 points in 12 games while playing center.

It’s no secret that Kulich needs to sharpen a few areas of his game that could be exposed against top competition in the NHL, particularly his details without the puck. However, the Sabres aren’t afraid to have him learn those lessons on the job, like Quinn and Peterka did last season. The other potential issue is Kulich’s game at 5-on-5. His left-handed shot can beat NHL goalies now, but will he bring enough every shift to make a consistent impact at even strength? Can Granato carry Kulich and Victor Olofsson in the same lineup given how similar their skill sets might be at this stage of the former’s career?

Lukas Rousek

If a bottom-six forward is needed with Quinn out, the Sabres might lean toward Rousek, given his skill set on the wing. Rousek, 24, is an exceptional passer with an uncanny ability to find pockets of space in the offensive zone. He understands how to extend possession with smart plays along the wall and creates chaos by getting to the front of the net. His extensive experience in Rochester and playing pro hockey in the Czech Republic has given him a more mature defensive game than others competing for the roster spot, plus he’s the type of player who can skate up or down the lineup and next to different types of forwards.

The Sabres expect Rousek to eventually become a full-time NHLer, as illustrated by the two-year contract they gave the 2019 sixth-round draft pick this summer that includes a one-way clause in 2024-25. His development has been trending up since he returned from an ACL injury in the spring of 2022, and he quickly established himself as one of the most skilled players on the Amerks’ roster. He had 16 goals and 56 points in 70 games last season before posting 12 points in 14 playoff games.

Brett Murray

Murray’s agent, Jeff Jackson, could have negotiated a higher salary for the 6-5 winger this summer after a season in which Murray produced career highs in goals (23), assists (26) and points (46) while spending most of his time on the Amerks’ top line. Murray accepted a one-year contract with a $775,000 cap hit and $250,000 salary in the minors because it makes him more attractive to other teams if he doesn’t make the team this fall. He requires waivers to return to Rochester, and every dollar matters as general managers try to improve their depth in the days leading up to the season opener. Keep an eye on the Oilers, whose hockey operations are now run by Jackson, and the Anaheim Ducks, where Murray’s junior coach is now an assistant with their AHL affiliate.

Murray is going to have an issue carving out a role with the Sabres, and they likely filled his role in March by acquiring Jordan Greenway from the Minnesota Wild. Greenway has a similar skill set but plays with enough pace to receive consistent ice time in Granato’s system. Murray, on the other hand, isn’t the strongest skater. His 19 games with the Sabres in 2021-22 illustrated what he needs to do to become a full-timer NHLer. There were moments in games when Murray’s skating allowed him to make plays and others when he looked a step slow. His skill set might not fit in Buffalo, but teams are always looking for cheap players with upside. It’s not easy to find young, big power forwards with a track record of scoring in the AHL. The Sabres would be thrilled if he clears waivers to join the Amerks at the start of the season.

Linus Weissbach

Weissbach’s transformation into a feisty bottom-six winger who hits, blocks shots and kills penalties has separated the Swede from a crowded forward depth chart in Rochester. It’s unlikely he’ll ever achieve the offensive production in the NHL that he has with the Amerks, including career highs in goals (20) and points (47) last season, but he could become a double-digit goal-scorer who thrives in a role that suits his skill set. Given what the Sabres will need with Quinn out, it’s difficult to imagine that Weissbach will be their choice but he had a strong training camp last fall and he’d bolster the penalty kill.

Brandon Biro

A similar challenge awaits Biro, who was arguably the Amerks’ most consistent player during the regular season. He had 16 goals and 51 points in 49 games but dealt with multiple injuries, including one that prevented him from competing in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Biro’s versatility is valuable, particularly his ability to play center and wing, and he’ll require waivers to reach Rochester, but it’s difficult to envision any NHL team giving one of their 23 roster spots to a 25-year-old forward with his recent injury history.

Isak Rosen

It’s possible that no prospect in the Sabres’ organization has improved more in the past 12 months than Rosen, who was limited to only 39 games in 2021-22 because of a hand injury that abruptly ended his season. Buffalo signed the Swedish winger to an entry-level contract and chose to bring him to Rochester one year sooner than expected. Rosen looked physically overmatched during a rough start but gradually learned how to use his exceptional skating, dynamic left-handed shot and tenacity to make an impact for Rochester. He had 14 goals and 37 points in 66 games during the regular season before totaling four goals and eight points in the playoffs.

Rosen is only 20 years old and two years removed from his selection 14th overall at the 2021 draft, a pick Buffalo acquired from Philadelphia in the Rasmus Ristolainen trade. Rosen, like Savoie, needs time to physically mature into an NHL player.