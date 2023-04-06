Here are the NHL wild-card standings for the Eastern Conference after Thursday's games.
The top two teams make the playoffs.
Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|L
|T
|Pts.
|1. Florida
|79
|41
|31
|7
|89
|2. NY Islanders
|79
|40
|30
|9
|89
|3. Pittsburgh
|79
|39
|30
|10
|88
|4. Sabres
|77
|38
|32
|7
|83
|5. Ottawa
|79
|37
|35
|7
|81
People are also reading…
Remaining schedules
Islanders (3 games, 2 home, 1 road)
Saturday: Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
April 10: at Washington, 7 p.m.
April 12: Montreal, 7 p.m.
Florida (3 games, 2 home, 1 road)
Saturday: at Washington, 7 p.m.
April 10: Toronto, 7 p.m.
April 13: Carolina, 7 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
Pittsburgh (3 games, 1 home, 2 road)
Saturday: at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Tuesday: Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday: at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Sabres (5 games, 2 home, 3 road)
Saturday: Carolina, 12:30 p.m.
April 10: at NY Rangers, 7 p.m.
April 11: at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
April 13: Ottawa, 7 p.m.
April 14: at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa (3 games, 2 home, 2 road)
Saturday: Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
April 10: Carolina, 7 p.m.
April 13: at Sabres, 7 p.m.