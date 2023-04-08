Here are the NHL wild-card standings for the Eastern Conference after Saturday's games.
The top two teams make the playoffs.
Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|L
|T
|Pts.
|1. Florida
|80
|42
|31
|7
|91
|2. NY Islanders
|80
|41
|30
|9
|91
|3. Pittsburgh
|80
|40
|30
|10
|90
|4. Sabres
|78
|39
|32
|7
|85
|5. Ottawa
|80
|38
|35
|7
|83
Remaining schedules
Islanders (2 games, 1 home, 1 road)
Monday: at Washington, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Montreal, 7 p.m.
Florida (2 games, 2 home)
Monday: Toronto, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Carolina, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh (2 games, 1 home, 1 road)
Tuesday: Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday: at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Sabres (4 games, 1 home, 3 road)
Monday: at NY Rangers, 7 p.m.
Tuesday: at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Friday: at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa (2 games, 1 home, 1 road)
Monday: Carolina, 7 p.m.
Thursday: at Sabres, 7 p.m.