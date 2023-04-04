Here are the NHL wild-card standings for the Eastern Conference after Tuesday's games.
The top two teams make the playoffs. The Sabres are six points out of the second wild-card spot.
Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|L
|T
|Pts.
|1. Florida
|78
|40
|31
|7
|87
|2. NY Islanders
|78
|39
|30
|8
|87
|3. Pittsburgh
|78
|38
|30
|10
|86
|4. Sabres
|76
|37
|32
|7
|81
|5. Ottawa
|78
|37
|34
|7
|81
People are also reading…
Remaining schedules
Islanders (4 games, 3 home, 1 road)
Thursday: Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday: Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
April 10: at Washington, 7 p.m.
April 12: Montreal, 7 p.m.
Florida (4 games, 3 home, 1 road)
Thursday: Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Saturday: at Washington, 7 p.m.
April 10: Toronto, 7 p.m.
April 13: Carolina, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh (4 games, 2 home, 2 road)
Thursday: Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Saturday: at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Tuesday: Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday: at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Sabres (6 games, 2 home, 4 road)
Thursday: at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Saturday: Carolina, 12:30 p.m.
April 10: at NY Rangers, 7 p.m.
April 11: at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
April 13: Ottawa, 7 p.m.
April 14: at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa (4 games, 2 home, 2 road)
Thursday: at Florida, 7 p.m.
Saturday: Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
April 10: Carolina, 7 p.m.
April 13: at Sabres, 7 p.m.