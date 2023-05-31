Former Buffalo Sabres goalie Dominik Hasek packed up his memorabilia that had been donated to the Czech Hockey Hall of Fame in Prague, using three trips Wednesday with a shopping cart to collect the items.

The Hall of Fame is closing due to financial issues and is hoping to reopen in a new location, though that has yet has to be determined.

Officials are hoping to have the Hall reopened in time for the World Championships that will be held in Czechia in May 2024.

Video of Hasek was captured by Czech hockey reporter Zdenek Janda and posted on Twitter.

Vezina Trophy, dresy, brusle, hokejky..Prsten za SC..Všechno si @hasek_dominik musel sbalit a ve třech nákupních vozicich odvézt do auta..Ne nadarmo se rika: Kdo si neváží historie,neváží si sám sebe...Pry ekonom duvody... Ale před domácím MS?Těžko se něco takového obnoví..😓 pic.twitter.com/RHVk8tTDvN — Zdenek Janda (@zdenek_janda) May 31, 2023

Among the items were a Vezina Trophy, a Hart Trophy, the Stanley Cup ring he won with the Detroit Red Wings, jerseys, skates, hockey sticks and other equipment. The items included his jersey and helmet from the Nagano Olympics.

Hasek was emotional as he moved his items because he had long devoted time and effort to the Hall of Fame, including helping design the venue and establishing the criteria for induction.

"It's not pleasant, but I have no choice but to respect it," Hasek told a Czech publication. "The executive committee decided to close it, something went wrong, it wasn't profitable."

Seeing the video, Eric Bodmer took to social media to say he would personally deliver the items to the Hockey Hall of Fame or a destination in Buffalo to make sure they were properly stored.

Bodamer, a 1988 graduate of Williamsville South High School, designed the Nike-branded uniforms worn by Hasek and the Czech Republic during their dramatic, unexpected run to the gold medal.

Several years earlier, Bodamer was a fan in Memorial Auditorium letting out raucous cheers in response to Hasek’s heroics in net for the Buffalo Sabres.

I volunteer to hand carry all the gear to the HHOF or a proper display/facilty in Buffalo. These items need to be archived and properly stored so they don't disintegrate over time. https://t.co/Ed1qFL5GHX — Eric Bodamer (@ericbodamer) May 31, 2023

Bodamer, a senior designer at Adidas, has been responsible for many of the jerseys worn by NHL teams. At Nike, he helped create alternate uniforms for the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks, in addition to those for the Olympics in 1998. While designing for Reebok, he had a hand in the infamous Sabres slug logo and the various looks used during the World Cup of Hockey.

Later Wednesday, Hasek tweeted this (via google translate): "I knew that the moment would come for about 2 months, so it wasn't that difficult (even though I remembered how we cut the tape). I don't know who, I don't know how, but maybe someone trustworthy will take it up and we will manage to build a new quality Hall of Fame of Czech hockey. I will be happy to help again."