What's next for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams? Hire a coach, forge a team identity.

Kevyn Adams was torn.
Even amid a Buffalo Sabres winless streak that reached 12 games Tuesday night, the first-year general manager received glowing reviews from players about coach Ralph Krueger. Those comments confirmed what Adams observed for weeks: Krueger’s coaching staff remained engaged and the weight of sitting last in the NHL did not create a “toxic” culture in the dressing room.
Yet, as Adams watched games from above, he kept seeing the same mistakes result in losses. The Sabres, now 6-18-4 and on track to match the NHL record with a 10th consecutive season outside the playoffs, were again shut out in consecutive games Saturday and Monday.
Adams traveled to Florida to inform owners Terry and Kim Pegula that it was time to fire Krueger after less than two seasons. Krueger, an ultra-positive, staunch defender of a system he refers to as his “principles,” was unwavering in his belief that he was the coach to restore the Sabres to greatness, even while receiving the news of his firing Wednesday morning.
Don Granato, amid his second season as an assistant on Krueger’s staff, was elevated to interim head coach and Adams began the search for a permanent replacement. Assistant coach Steve Smith, who has run the defense and penalty kill since 2018-19 under Phil Housley, was also fired as former first overall pick Rasmus Dahlin is last in the NHL with a minus-27 rating.
“Ultimately, wins and losses are what you’re judged on and what happens in the standings, but it’s deeper than that,” noted Adams. “So, for me, certainly part of this was understanding our players’ mindset and the players really, really love Ralph Krueger. … Ultimately, the results speak for themselves. The standings speak for themselves. We’re not where we need to be, and I felt it was the right time to make the change.”
Since arriving in Buffalo, Granato, 53, has worked exclusively with the forwards and the NHL’s ninth-best power play. He has nine-plus seasons of experience as a professional head coach, including seven in the American Hockey League.
Adams would not outline specific characteristics he’s seeking in his first permanent head coaching hire, though he mentioned the importance of building relationships and holding players accountable. Bruce Boudreau, Gerard Gallant and Claude Julien are among the experienced coaches currently out of work that will be sought after by teams this summer, including the expansion Seattle Kraken.
The Sabres also could hire someone from the college ranks, most notably Providence College’s Nate Leaman or Minnesota-Duluth’s Scott Sandelin. There is risk in waiting to make the hire, but Adams prefers to not rush the decision given it’s difficult to hold in-person interviews amid the Covid-19 pandemic. He also may want to first hire an assistant general manager, a process that is also underway following Krueger’s departure.
“I’m not going to timeline it at all,” added Adams. “For me, it’s about getting it right. If we felt it was absolutely the right person and it happens quicker, then OK. If it needs to take a longer time because we haven’t found the right person or this isn’t that easy of a time to have conversations and meet people face-to-face either, (we will). I don’t want to rush into anything."
Granato and the coaching staff, supplemented now by director of player development Matt Ellis and development coach Dan Girardi, will have to fix the Sabres’ porous defensive-zone coverage and inability to create offense at 5-on-5. The power play is also amid a 0-for-18 slump over the past 11 games, the latter five without captain Jack Eichel, who has been sidelined with an upper-body injury since March 7.
Granato was not available to speak to the media Wednesday and players were off. It's unclear how or if he plans to change the system, lineup or player usage.
A roster that includes Eichel, Jeff Skinner, Taylor Hall, Sam Reinhart and Eric Staal has scored only 36 goals at 5-on-5 in 28 games. Skinner, Hall, Staal and Kyle Okposo have combined for seven goals while accounting for $26.35 million of salary-cap space. Eichel, a 24-year-old who scored a career-high 36 goals in Krueger’s first season, had two goals in 21 games, a performance at least partially impacted by injuries.
The roster has also been hit hard by injuries to Eichel, Dylan Cozens, Jake McCabe, Will Borgen, Zemgus Girgensons and Linus Ullmark. The Sabres’ goaltenders have combined for a .902 save percentage at 5-on-5, the third-worst mark in the NHL. In 18 games since returning from the Covid-19 pause Feb. 15, Buffalo ranks last in the league in 5-on-5 goals allowed (47) and suppressing shot quality, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.
“We need to be better in the harder areas of the game,” said Adams. “We need to defend better and quicker and more tenaciously. We need to do a better job in the offensive zone of getting to the inside and the harder areas. We need to manage the game better. ... Let’s not overcomplicate this. We want to be better, we have to be better and we will be better.”
Twenty-eight games remain in this shortened regular season that ends May 8 and the schedule was further truncated after a two-week pause in which nine Sabres were placed on the Covid-19 protocol list.
Granato will only have a morning skate to prepare for the Sabres’ game Thursday night against the Boston Bruins in KeyBank Center. There won't be many practice days to make sweeping changes at 5-on-5 or special teams. He’s also likely going to face significant personnel turnover in the coming weeks, as other teams continue to inquire about Adams’ pending unrestricted free agents ahead of the April 12 trade deadline.
Hall, Staal, Brandon Montour, Tobias Rieder and Riley Sheahan are among the Sabres who could be traded.
"We’re open to anything and everything," Adams said.
Any roster movement will be difficult until the Rochester Americans are cleared to resume practicing after three of their players tested positive for Covid-19. Sabres players under contract beyond this season likely aren't untouchable, as Adams evaluates who fits into his long-term plan for the franchise.
The Sabres are in line to own a top 10 draft choice for a ninth consecutive year, and CapFriendly.com projects Buffalo will have $35.839 million in salary-cap space this offseason. The plan must start, though, with finally creating an identity for the Sabres after a tumultuous decade in which ownership has hired and fired five head coaches and two general managers.
“I talk about this team and this town, we need to have an identity moving forward and build this team where players love playing, they compete hard, the fans love watching it and it’s all connected,” said Adams, a 46-year-old Clarence native. “I know, I’ve seen it in this town before. I know what that does for our fan base, and I understand that and we’re not there. And that’s when I go back to earlier, I said every part of our organization has to be better, and it starts with me.”
