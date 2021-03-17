What's next for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams? Hire a coach, forge a team identity.

The roster has also been hit hard by injuries to Eichel, Dylan Cozens, Jake McCabe, Will Borgen, Zemgus Girgensons and Linus Ullmark. The Sabres’ goaltenders have combined for a .902 save percentage at 5-on-5, the third-worst mark in the NHL. In 18 games since returning from the Covid-19 pause Feb. 15, Buffalo ranks last in the league in 5-on-5 goals allowed (47) and suppressing shot quality, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

“We need to be better in the harder areas of the game,” said Adams. “We need to defend better and quicker and more tenaciously. We need to do a better job in the offensive zone of getting to the inside and the harder areas. We need to manage the game better. ... Let’s not overcomplicate this. We want to be better, we have to be better and we will be better.”

Twenty-eight games remain in this shortened regular season that ends May 8 and the schedule was further truncated after a two-week pause in which nine Sabres were placed on the Covid-19 protocol list.