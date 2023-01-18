What you need to know about Ryan Miller Night festivities

The Sabres say Ryan Miller Night if officially a sellout, so you have to head to the secondary market if you want a ticket for Thursday's festivities in KeyBank Center.

If you don't have one, the pregame ceremony to induct Miller into the Sabres Hall of Fame and retire his No. 30 will be aired live on MSG Network. The ceremony starts at 6 p.m.

The gates to the arena will open at 4:30, far earlier than normal, to facilitate entry of a sellout crowd and the giveaway of a replica banner upon entry. Fans are being asked to be in their seats by 5:50 in advance of the ceremony.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Details are being kept closely under wraps, but it's expected to be similar to what we saw in April to honor retiring broadcaster Rick Jeanneret, with video presentations and remarks from several past and present members of the organization before Miller addresses the crowd.

The ceremony is expected to last around 50 minutes, with the Sabres and New York Islanders taking their normal pregame warmup after it's completed, starting at 6:59. Faceoff is scheduled for 7:38.

The nightly 50/50 raffle will have a guaranteed jackpot of $30,000 in honor of Miller's number. There will also be five additional drawings, with those winners earning Miller-themed prizes.

The Islanders enter Wednesday's play tied with Pittsburgh and five points ahead of the Sabres in the battle for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot. The Penguins are at Ottawa on Wednesday while New York hosts Boston before it comes to Buffalo.

So the Sabres will start play Thursday with a game in hand on the Penguins and three games in hand on New York, but could also be facing a deficit as big as seven points if either team wins its game.