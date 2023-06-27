With the NHL draft set to begin Wednesday, here is who the Sabres are projected to select in seven mock drafts by national writers:

Scott Wheeler, The Athletic

Axel Sandin Pellikka, RHD, Skellefteå AIK

Ultimately, I think this pick comes down to Sandin Pellikka and Dmitri Simashev. The Sabres’ pool is loaded up front, and while they’re committed long term to a young core on their blue line in the NHL, their system could use a bit of a boost there. I’ve written before that I believe their group will like wingers Matthew Wood and Barlow, who could add a little size to their smallish group of forward prospects (they’ve obviously had success with Tage Thompson out of UConn, where Wood plays, as well). But they don’t lack shooters and Sandin Pellikka and Simashev just make too much sense.

The 5-foot-11 Sandin Pellikka could be a great foil to the size of Owen Power, Mattias Samuelsson and Rasmus Dahlin (though there’s only so much power play time to go around) and Simashev would add more of a good thing with his length and skating, plus they’re among the teams that have shown no aversion to drafting Russians and getting them over here. A combine interview with Pellikka and more certainty around getting him over here won out, but it could go either way for me.

Matthew Wood, RW, UConn

Wood's game got better as the season went on, capped by 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in seven games for Canada at World U-18s, where he answered any questions about his skating. His size and skill make him one of the best players below the dots in this draft class. The Sabres have built an impressive array of young offensive talent, led by Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn, plus top prospects Jiri Kulich and Isak Rosen. Wood would make a strong group even better.

Dmitri Simashev, D, Yaroslavl Jr. (RUS-JR)

The 18-year-old plays a strong physical game and has good size (6-4, 198). He's competitive, alert and active in all three zones. The Sabres can afford to let Simashev develop and mature overseas with what they already have among their lineup and their pipeline along the blue line.

Ian Kennedy, Yahoo

Gabe Perreault, RW, USNTDP

The Sabres have hit on so many moves — from drafting Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power, Peyton Krebs, Dylan Cozens and JJ Peterka, to acquiring Devon Levi, Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch — that they can freely swing for the fences here. Perreault represents a swing with incredible upside as no player in the USNTDP produced like he did. Are there defensive deficiencies? Yes. Is there potential for an electric offensive player that drives the Buffalo power play? Absolutely.

Bryan Murphy, The Sporting News

Matthew Wood, RW, UConn

Buffalo picked three smaller, skilled forwards in the first round of last year, so the club switches gears and goes with Wood this year. He's a big power forward that has high-end scoring ability and skill, despite standing at 6-3. It may take a bit for Wood to develop, but that's fine with the Sabres, who are overflowing with promising prospects and don't need Wood to immediately hit. Plus, UConn products have worked out pretty well for Buffalo recently (Tage Thompson, anyone?).

Jason Bukala, Sportsnet

Tom Willander, D, Rogle BK J20 (Sweden)

The Sabres welcome Willander to the fold. He will slide into their top four in time along with Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power. Willander is a two-way defenseman who started to display another level of offense in the back half of his season. He’s an elite skater who is quick to space and agile.

Lyle Richardson, Bleacher Report

Tom Willander, D, Rogle BK J20 (Sweden)

We had the Buffalo Sabres choosing Axel Sandin Pellikka with their first-round pick in our post-trade deadline mock draft. Having now projected he'll go to the Vancouver Canucks at No. 11, we have the Sabres taking Tom Willander of Rögle BK J20 in Sweden's J20 Nationell League instead.

The 6'1", 180-pound Wallinder tallied 25 points in 39 games with Rögle BK J20 this season. He also had eight points in seven games for Sweden at the IIHF World Junior U18 Championship. He will get a taste of North American hockey next season as he will be playing for Boston University.

NHL Central Scouting ranked Wallinder at No. 12 among European skaters.