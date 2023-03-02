MSG Networks will debut a streaming service this summer that will impact how cord-cutting Sabres fans can watch games.

Streaming platform MSG+ will bundle live coverage of the MSG-produced Sabres games with New York Knicks games, which are currently available to Western New York viewers on cable television.

Upstate viewers still will not have access to the New York Rangers and Islanders or New Jersey Devils on the streaming platform, as is currently the case on cable TV, an MSG spokeswoman said. Those games will be part of the direct-to-consumer bundle for downstate viewers.

Individual Sabres or Knicks games can be streamed for $9.99 or a monthly cost of $29.99 or an annual fee of $309.99, MSG said in a news release. If you have cable and MSG is part of your subscription, you will be able to watch games on MSG+ at no extra cost. MSG+ will replace the existing MSG GO as the company's streaming platform.

The service is limited to regions whose cable operators carry the MSG Network, so a Sabres fan who lives in an area without MSG Network will be unable to stream the games.

“MSG Networks is delighted to be able to offer fans more ways to watch our compelling and award-winning content,” MSG Network President and CEO Andrea Greenberg said in a statement Wednesday. “The introduction of MSG+ this summer will be a significant milestone for our company and will offer a mix of subscription options for fans who do not subscribe to a traditional, bundled pay television subscription.”

Greenberg had said last year that the network was working on an app, as the number of people who have given up traditional cable bundles for streaming services continues to surge.

The single-game option is the first of its kind among regional sports networks. New England Sports Network (NESN), which shows Boston Red Sox and Bruins games to local viewers, launched last year for $29.99 a month and $329.99 a year. Bally Sports+, launched last fall, had a price of $19.99 per month or $189.99 per year for viewers in local markets served by those regional sports networks.

The cost for the streaming platforms help pay the fees that distributors pay teams for the rights to air their games.

Diamond, the parent company of Bally Sports, is on the brink of bankruptcy. Major League Baseball is preparing for a possible takeover of local broadcasts for 17 teams served by the Bally and AT&T SportsNet networks.

Currently, MSG Networks programming is available through FuboTV and DIRECTV Stream platforms. That is expected to remain the case, after MSG+ is launched.

The company also announced MSG SportsZone, a free streaming package with content focused on sports betting and classic games. No live coverage of games will air on MSG SportsZone, available nationally on Vizio televisions and the Plex streaming platform, the release said.