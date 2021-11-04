 Skip to main content
What are Sabres draft picks in 2022 following Jack Eichel trade?
What are Sabres draft picks in 2022 following Jack Eichel trade?

Sabres GM Kevyn Adams speaks to the media at the opening of training camp at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Following the trade of Jack Eichel to the Las Vegas Knights, here is the status of the Buffalo Sabres' draft picks for 2022: 

First round

Own

From Vegas, top 10 protected (in Eichel trade, see note below)

From Florida, top 10 protected (in Sam Reinhart trade)

Second round 

Own

Third round

Own

Fourth round

Own

Fifth round

From New Jersey (Will Butcher trade)

Sixth round

Own

Seventh round 

Own

Top 10 protection

Here is how the draft protection for the top-10 pick will work, per ESPN.

* If Vegas does not pick in the top 10 ... Vegas will send its first-round pick in 2022 and second-round pick in 2023 to Buffalo and Sabres will send their 2023 third-round pick to Vegas.

* If Vegas does pick in the top 10 ... Vegas will send its first-round pick in 2023 second-round pick in 2024 to Buffalo and Sabres will send thieir 2024 third-round pick to Vegas.

