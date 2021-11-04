What are Sabres draft picks in 2022 following Jack Eichel trade?

Following the trade of Jack Eichel to the Las Vegas Knights, here is the status of the Buffalo Sabres' draft picks for 2022:
First round
Own
From Vegas, top 10 protected (in Eichel trade, see note below)
From Florida, top 10 protected (in Sam Reinhart trade)
Second round
Own
Third round
Own
Fourth round
Own
Fifth round
From New Jersey (Will Butcher trade)
Sixth round
Own
Seventh round
Own
***
Top 10 protection
Here is how the draft protection for the top-10 pick will work, per ESPN.
* If Vegas does not pick in the top 10 ... Vegas will send its first-round pick in 2022 and second-round pick in 2023 to Buffalo and Sabres will send their 2023 third-round pick to Vegas.