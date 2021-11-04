What are Sabres draft picks in 2022 following Jack Eichel trade?

Following the trade of Jack Eichel to the Las Vegas Knights, here is the status of the Buffalo Sabres' draft picks for 2022:

First round

Own

From Vegas, top 10 protected (in Eichel trade, see note below)

From Florida, top 10 protected (in Sam Reinhart trade)

Second round

Own

Third round

Own

Fourth round

Own

Fifth round

From New Jersey (Will Butcher trade)

Sixth round

Own

Seventh round

Own

***

Top 10 protection

Here is how the draft protection for the top-10 pick will work, per ESPN.