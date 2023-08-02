Sean Malone's second stint with the Buffalo Sabres and Rochester Americans officially ended Wednesday when the center from West Seneca signed with a club in Switzerland

The SCL Tigers of Switzerland's top professional league announced a two-year deal with Malone, who helped the Amerks reached the American Hockey League's Eastern Conference final in May.

Malone, 28, re-joined the Sabres on a two-way contract in 2021 and produced 34 goals with 68 points in two regular seasons. He did not appear in a NHL game during that span but provided leadership and consistent play down the middle for Rochester coach Seth Appert. Malone, a sixth-round draft choice of the Sabres in 2013, totaled five goals with 16 points in 24 playoff games.

The Sabres prepared for Malone's departure by signing center Justin Richards, who appeared in two games with the Columbus Blue Jackets last season. The Amerks also re-signed center Mason Jobst to lead a group of young centers and added Damien Giroux on an AHL contract. Giroux played one game with the Minnesota Wild last season.

Malone spent parts of four seasons with the Sabres' organization after turning pro in 2021 and appeared in one NHL game in 2017. He joined the Nashville Predators for the 2020-21 season before returning.

Malone is the latest Amerks player to sign elsewhere, joining Mitch Eliot (Germany), Carson Gicewicz (Milwaukee AHL), Kohen Olischefski (Germany), Lawrence Pilut (Switzerland), Austin Strand (Chicago AHL) and Peter Tischke (Henderson AHL). The Sabres also lost Malcolm Subban (St. Louis Blues), Craig Anderson (retirement) and Vinnie Hinostroza (Pittsburgh Penguins).