West Seneca native Sean Malone records first NHL point with Nashville

Sean Malone went almost four years between skating in a National Hockey League game.

The 25-year-old West Seneca native made his return memorable Tuesday night, recording his first career NHL point by assisting on the Nashville Predators' only goal during a 6-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Malone, a forward drafted in the sixth round by the Buffalo Sabres in 2013, also had one shot on goal and two penalty minutes while skating 10:38 for Nashville. His previous NHL game was with the Sabres on April 8, 2017, a 3-0 loss at Florida in which he logged 12:12 of ice time.

Malone then spent three seasons with the Sabres' American Hockey League affiliate, the Rochester Americans, where he overcame a disappointing 2018-19 season to have an outstanding final year with Buffalo's organization.

Last season, Malone totaled 12 goals with 18 assists for a career-high 30 points while playing on an AHL contract with Rochester. The performance earned him an NHL contract with Nashville this summer.

Malone attended Harvard University and is expected to be an important depth player for the Predators during this shortened season.

