 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch this: Sabres prospect Dylan Cozens opens world juniors with hat trick and three assists
0 comments

Watch this: Sabres prospect Dylan Cozens opens world juniors with hat trick and three assists

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
World Juniors Canada Russia Hockey

Canada's Dylan Cozens (22) vies for the puck with Russia's Shakir Mukhamadullin (17) during the first period.

 JASON FRANSON

EDMONTON, Alberta — Sabres prospect Dylan Cozens had a hat trick and three assists and defending champion Canada opened the world junior hockey championship with a 16-2 victory over short-handed Germany on Saturday night.

Cozens was the Sabres' first-round pick in 2019. He and Bowen Byram are sharing captains duties with Kirby Dach sidelined by injury.

Dawson Mercer, Philip Tomasino, Alex Newhook and Peyton Krebs each scored twice, and Kaiden Guhle, Ryan Suzuki, Jakob Pelletier, Thomas Harley and Connor McMichael added goals for Canada in the Group A game.

J.J. Peterka, selected by the Sabres in the second round in Occtober, and Florian Elias scored for Germany. Missing nine players because of the coronavirus, Germany had only 14 skaters — nine forwards and five defensemen — for second straight game. Three players can return to the tournament Sunday and another five Tuesday, barring more positive tests.

The Canadians led 11-0 after two periods and scored on their first five shots in the third.

"We're up a lot, but we're not going to change the way we play," Cozens told reporters. "We have to pretend like it's a close game and keep those good habits going."

Earlier in Group B, Sweden beat the Czech Republic, 7-1, for its 53rd straight preliminary-round victory.

Also Saturday, Team USA beat Austria, 11-0, to improve to 1-0-0-1. The U.S. team had a shots advantage of 73-10.

The top four teams in each pool will advance to the Jan. 2 quarterfinals.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Buffalo Sabres jerseys over the years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News