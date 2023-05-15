Jack Quinn only needed a few days at the IIHF World Championship to produce a highlight-reel goal that will be remembered if Canada goes on to win gold.

Quinn, a winger for the Buffalo Sabres, scored in the shootout Monday to send Canada to a 2-1 victory over Slovakia. Quinn skated slowly toward the net, cut across the slot and fired the puck over the blocker of goalie Samuel Hlavaj to clinch the win.

Quinn, 21, scored on three of his five shootout attempts with the Sabres this season. He finished the game Monday with three shots on goal in 19:21 of ice time, which ranked second among all Canada forwards behind his linemate, Scott Laughton of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Elsewhere in the tournament Monday, Sabres winger Alex Tuch had three shots on goal in the United States' 3-2 win over Germany. His teammate in Buffalo, JJ Peterka, ranked second among Germany's forwards in ice time by skating 22:41.