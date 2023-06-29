Zach Benson did the series of interviews that all NHL draft picks did after they were selected Wednesday night.

Set up perfectly by the hosts, Benson hit the right notes to endear himself to Sabres fans in matter of a 12-second clip.

It wasn't quite ranch or blue cheese or drums or flats, but close enough to have fans proclaiming that Benson is "one of us."

He’s gonna fit right in. pic.twitter.com/OowXF2xWfb — The Charging Buffalo (@TheChargingBUF) June 29, 2023

The banter went like this:

"Do you hate the Toronto Maple Leafs?"

"Yes," he said, laughing.

"What about the Bills Mafia? Are you a big football guy? Are you going to jump through tables?"

"Yeah, big Josh Allen fan, so ... "

"Oh my gosh, it's meant to be."

Benson, a forward who played with the Winnipeg Ice, was selected by the Sabres with the 13th overall pick Wednesday night.